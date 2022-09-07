WWE NXT 2.0: Matches announced for one-year anniversary celebration

WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title on next week's episode of NXT 2.0. His challenger will be decided by fan voting, a concept that's not been used on WWE programme for over a decade.

During this week's NXT, WWE announced that they will be giving fans the opportunity to choose Hayes' next challenger as part of a celebration to commemorate the one-year anniversary of transforming to NXT 2.0 from NXT. Voting can be done via link in tweet:

Who should be @Carmelo_WWE's next challenger for the NXT North American Title? #WWENXT



Hayes had a successful title defense against Ricochet at Worlds Collide. He was sitting at the commentary desk as his tag team partner Trick Williams wrestled Ricochet in a singles bout and came up short.

Ricochet pinned Williams after delivering a Recoil followed by a Shooting Star Press. After the match, the duo shared a staredown indicating that the rivalry with Hayes is far from done. Both men have also been trading jabs at each other on social media since their match last Sunday.

Hayes is currently in his second reign with the NXT North American Championship. He won the belt by defeating Cameron Grimes at NXT In Your House event on June 4. He'd previously overcome challenges from Tony D'Angelo, Nathan Frazer, Solo Sikoa, Giovanni Vinci, and Ricochet to retain.

The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) will get a chance to reclaim their NXT Tag Team Titles from the champions Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince), next week as the two teams will collide in a traditional tag team title rematch.

The stipulation for the match will be decided by fans as they'll get to vote. The WWE website has already provided three options to choose from - a Tornado Tag, a No DQ bout, and a Steel Cage match. Voting can be done via link in tweet:

The Creed Brothers lost their championships to Pretty Deadly at this past weekend's NXT Worlds Collide event after Diamond Mine's Damon Kemp betrayed them.

Pretty Deadly capitalized on the opportunity and earned the victory in that chaotic Fatal-4-Way Elimination Match also involving Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs and Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang).

After weeks of featuring in promos, the debut of Quincy Elliot will finally be happening on the next episode of NXT 2.0. Strangely, Elliot refers to himself as The Super Diva despite being a male superstar.

He has been wrestling regularly on the YouTube show NXT Level Up and at several NXT house shows since March. His latest match took place at a live event on August 19, where Grayson Waller pinned him.

The September 13 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The current match card for the night is given below:

- NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends his title against an opponent to be decided by fan voting.

- WWE NXT and WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly to defend their titles against opponents to be decided by fan voting.

- The Super Diva Quincy Elliot to make his debut on NXT 2.0