WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: December 14, 2021

NXT Cruiserweight Champion featured in the main event match of the night while the women’s division champions continued beef with WarGames opponents.

Plus, Brock Lesnar lookalike Harland made his in-ring debut, while a No Holds Barred match also was on the card for the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the December 14 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– Cameron Grimes defeated Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred Match to kick things off for WWE NXT 2.0. Grimes hit a spiked-hurricanrana from behind, which put Hudson sitting up in the chair.

Grimes successfully hit the Cave-In into the chair for the pin to win. Afterward, Grimes also revealed the bald look of Hudson by knocking off the latter’s wig.

– Grayson Waller was heavily booed by the crowd as he made his way to the arena as a video package aired, showing his attack on Johnny Gargano from last week. But he continued celebrating that attack blasting the NXT audience with some verbal jabs.

– Ivy Nile defeated Amari Miller via her Dragon Sleeper submission move in a short matchup.

– Harland (with Joe Gacy) defeated Guru Raaj in a squash match during his in-ring debut match by delivering a huge back suplex into a powerslam for the pin to win. Later, he threw former Cruiserweight Champion 'The Brian Kendrick' down a flight of stairs.

– Riddle appeared as a Shaman for MSK and advised them on how to become NXT Tag Team Champions, again. A new segment of “Lashing Out” with Lash Legend also aired with Jacket Time’s Ikemen Jiro and Kushida and The Grizzled Young Veterans.

– Cora Jade defeated Dakota Kai with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose watching from ringside. Kai wanted to use a shovel against Jade but the referee stopped her from doing so.

The distraction allowed Jade to roll up Dakota for the pinfall win. After the match, Dakota attacked Cora, but Raquel Gonzalez made the save. Raquel chased off Kai into the backstage area.

The rest of the Toxic Attraction, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne ran out and attacked Jade from behind to stand tall in the ring.

– Tony D’Angelo defeated Andre Chase by using the Northern Lights suplex into the twisting neckbreaker finisher for the pin to win. After the match, Pete Dunne appeared and had a physical confrontation with Tony. Dunne snapped Tony’s fingers to send him for a retreat.

– Bron Breakker told Grayson Waller to leave the locker room after his heinous act. Other wrestlers agreed. Waller didn’t worry as he had his own locker room. Waller then left the arena (possibly with Tiffany Stratton) but on his way out, he laid out LA Knight by using his car.

– Boa defeated Edris Enofe in another short matchup using a roundhouse kick.

– Jacket Time - Kushida and Ikemen Jiro defeated Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake and Zack Gibson in a tag team match. The Creed Brothers distracted GVY as Jiro hit a top rope move to Drake for the pin to win.

– Bron Breakker defeated WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in the main event by pressing him high in the air for two powerslams, gaining the pin-fall win.

After the match, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa came out and sent Breakker face-first into the title belt with Willow’s Bell. Ciampa told Breakker that he might have won the battle at WarGames, but the NXT Title war is on to send the show off-air.