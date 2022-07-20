WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: July 19, 2022

On the July 19th edition, WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships were on the line, while NXT Champion was in attendance in search of his current rival. Also, two Diamond Mine members competed in a singles contest.

Check out the recap and results from the July 19 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– A vignette from last week’s heel-turn by Cora Jade against Roxanne Perez was shown after which JD McDonagh defeated Cameron Grimes in the opening contest.

McDonagh trapped Grimes’ left knee in the ropes and attacked it, continuously before connecting with his innovative finisher for the pin to win.

– One half of WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Cora jade explained her turn-on against Perez by calling her a “selfish b**ch.”

She apparently attacked Perez last week to steal Perez’s spot in the NXT Women’s Title Match. Cora also threw the women’s tag team title into a trash can before she left to suggest that she would no longer be a tag team champ.

– Roderick Strong defeated Damon Kemp in a singles contest via a distraction. Tony D’Angelo appeared on the titantron and showed that he took out the Creed Brothers.

Kemp wanted to go and help them but Strong hit a knee from behind to get the win. Both Strong and Kemp ran to the backstage area to check on the Creed Brothers, after the match.

– Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (c) (with Fallon Henley) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) to retain the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

In the finishing sequence, Prince gave Wilson one of the NXT UK Tag Team title belts and the other to Briggs to make it look like that they were trying to cheat.

Henley stole the titles away from Wilson to cause the distraction, allowing Briggs and Jensen to hit their finisher on Wilson for the pin to win.

– Joe Gacy revealed the identities of The Dyads who were Jagger Reed (fka James Drake) and the other one is Rip Fowler (fka Zack Gibson) (both Drake and Gibson were members of Grizzled Young Veterans).

– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker arrived at the ring and demanded JD McDonagh to come out for his attack at the Great American Bash. JD appeared on the tron and vowed to systematically destroy Bron before taking the title away from him.

– Solo Sikoa was walking into the arena when Von Wagner came out of and tossed him into a trailer. He then threw him into a garbage truck.

– Axiom debuted on NXT by defeating Dante Chen after hitting a diving crossbody off the top rope followed by a kick to the head.

– Returning Zoey Stark won the 20 Woman Battle Royal Main Event to become the new Number-one Contender For the NXT Women’s Championship held by Mandy Rose.

Participants for this match were Yulisa Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kiana James, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile and the winner Zoey Stark.

Stark, James, Lyons, and Stratton were the final four of the match. Lyons hit James with a kick and tossed her out of the ring. Stratton came from behind and dumped Lyons over the top rope.

Stark knocked Stratton down but only one of Stratton’s feet hit the floor. She finally hit Stratton with a forearm to eliminate her.

Cora Jade, who was never eliminated from the match tried to sneak in with an attack but Stark eventually sent her over the top rope to become the winner. Stark celebrated her big win to send the show off-air.