WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: November 30, 2021

Two Advantage Ladder Matches from both men and women’s divisions were the headliners of the night, while new challengers for NXT tag team titles were crowned on the night where Solo Sikoa continued with the momentum by his side.

Check out the recap and results from WWE NXT 2.0 November 30 episode that took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Women’s WarGames participants, Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) and Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) featured in a backstage brawl to bring a chaotic start to NXT.

Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai brawled their way to the ring to begin the Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match featuring the two of them.

Ray kicked Kai in the jaw, knocking her from the upside-down position to the mat off the ladder. Kai climbed up and retrieved the briefcase to give her team the advantage in the Women’s War Games match on December 5th.

– Cameron Grimes defeated Andre Chase by hitting his Cave-In finisher in the next match. Following the short matchup, Grimes declared that he will shave Duke Hudson bald at WarGames and seek redemption.

– Johnny Gargano vs. Bron Breakker in an Advantage Ladder Match was announced for later the night to determine which team gets the advantage in the Men’s War Games match after some verbal exchanges between the two.

– Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner defeated Legado Del Fantasma to become the new number-one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

O’Reilly and Wagner hit the Total Elimination to Wilde for the pin to win to advance to WarGames Title match. They will now face Imperium - Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner (c) for the tag titles.

– Joe Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational appeared to be a promo session where he accused NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong of creating a toxic and hostile environment. Joe claimed to win the Cruiserweight Title from Strong and then defend it against any person regardless of their height, weight, or gender.

– Solo Sikoa defeated Edris Enofe to continue his winning streak on NXT 2.0 with the signature Superfly Splash. Boa came down to the ring and attacked Sikoa after the match, but Edris got up and provided back-up to Sikoa.

– Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta defeated Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz in a tag team action even after getting the news that Indi’s storyline husband Dexter Lumis is gone from the hospital rehab.

Persia scored the pin-fall win as she scooped Leon, slammed her into the corner with Snake eyes, and planted her face-first off her shoulders with a modified TKO.

.@indi_hartwell may be distracted over her missing husband @DexterLumis, but luckily her tag team partner @persiawwe pulled through with a victory on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/hOgFZQjaov — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2021

– A teaser vignette was shown for the arrival of Draco Anthony on NXT.

– In the main event of NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker defeated Johnny Gargano in the Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to give his team the advantage in the 2021 Men’s War Games match. Bron passed out Gargano by hitting him in the face with the hanging briefcase before retrieving it for the win.

Once the match was over, NXT’s Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne) and Team New School (NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker, and Tony D’Angelo) started brawling all around the ring as the show faded to black.