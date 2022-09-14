WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: September 13, 2022

Bengaluru,
Sep
14:
NXT
2.0
celebrated
the
one-year
anniversary
of
the
brand
where
a
new
NXT
North
American
Champion
was
crowned
in
the
main
event
match.
A
Steel
Cage
Match
was
featured
on
the
show
where
Nikkita
Lyons
and
Zoey
Stark
were
back
as
a
tag
team.
Plus,
the
unified
NXT
Women’s
Champion
received
her
next
possible
challenger.
Check out the recap and results from the September 13 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the NXT Performance Center in Orlando, Florida,
–
Pretty
Deadly
(c)
(Elton
Prince
and
Kit
Wilson)
defeated
The
Creed
Brothers
in
a
Steel
Cage
Match
in
the
opening
segment
to
retain
the
NXT
Tag
Team
Championships.
In one of the major sequences of the match, Brutus Creed Suplex-ed Prince from near the top of the cage. Damon Kemp interfered and handcuffed Julius Creed to the Cage. Wilson and Prince then delivered Spilled Milk finisher on Brutus for the pin to win.
#PrettyDeadly's reign continues!#WWENXT @KitWilson_PD @EltonPrince_PD pic.twitter.com/R1CZcHxDp8— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 14, 2022
After
an
initial
verbal
confrontation,
Fyre
attacked
Dolin
and
Jayne
with
her
bat
before
kicking
Rose
out
of
the
ring
with
an
Inverted
Double
Underhook
Facebuster.
Apparently,
she
has
her
sights
on
the
Unified
NXT
Women’s
Championship.
– The Super Diva Quincy Elliot defeated Sean Gallagher in his debut match on NXT 2.0. After a back elbow, he delivered a Sit Out for the pin to win.
– Yulisa Leon announced that she suffered an injury and will be out of action for 9 months.
– Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy defeated Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a tag team match. D'Angelo dragged Grimes out of the ring, but Grimes leveled him.
Gacy then delivered the Upside Down to Stacks for the pin to win. After the match, Gacy hugged Grimes, but Grimes shoved Gacy away and said he doesn’t need him. Gacy and The Dyads then attacked Grimes and left him lying
– Tyler Bate said that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker had a great first year in NXT 2.0. After the loss at Worlds Collide, he wanted a rematch for the NXT Title but if JD McDonagh stood in his way, he has no problems taking him down.
– Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Arianna Grace and Kiana James in a tag team match. Stark hits the C-360 before Lyons tagged in and hit her Split Legged Leg-Drop on Grace for the pin to win.
– NXT security guard Hank Walker defeated Javier Bernal in a short match with Thesz Press followed by a Splash.
– NXT Champion Bron Breakker was announced to be the Biggest Superstar of NXT 2.0 after voting.
– Wes Lee was chosen by the voting process to face Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship, but he was attacked backstage. The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa came out and challenged Carmelo for the Title.
– Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes (c) to win the NXT North American Championship in the main event of NXT 2.0. Sikoa delivered a Pop-Up Samoan Drop followed by A Flying Solo Splash to get the pin-fall win.
Congratulations to the NEWWW #WWENXT North American Champion: @WWESoloSikoa! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/9a2lE7UeuY— WWE India (@WWEIndia) September 14, 2022
