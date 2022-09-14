WWE NXT 2.0 results, recap and highlights: September 13, 2022

– Pretty Deadly (c) (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) defeated The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage Match in the opening segment to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.



In one of the major sequences of the match, Brutus Creed Suplex-ed Prince from near the top of the cage. Damon Kemp interfered and handcuffed Julius Creed to the Cage. Wilson and Prince then delivered Spilled Milk finisher on Brutus for the pin to win.





– Fallon Henley defeated Lash Legend in the next match. After several forearms and a bulldog, Henley delivers an enziguri for the pin to win.– Toxic Attraction (WWE NXT and NXT UK Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacey Jayne) came out for a promo session but they were interrupted by Alba Fyre.

After an initial verbal confrontation, Fyre attacked Dolin and Jayne with her bat before kicking Rose out of the ring with an Inverted Double Underhook Facebuster. Apparently, she has her sights on the Unified NXT Women’s Championship.



– The Super Diva Quincy Elliot defeated Sean Gallagher in his debut match on NXT 2.0. After a back elbow, he delivered a Sit Out for the pin to win.



– Yulisa Leon announced that she suffered an injury and will be out of action for 9 months.



– Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy defeated Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a tag team match. D'Angelo dragged Grimes out of the ring, but Grimes leveled him.



Gacy then delivered the Upside Down to Stacks for the pin to win. After the match, Gacy hugged Grimes, but Grimes shoved Gacy away and said he doesn’t need him. Gacy and The Dyads then attacked Grimes and left him lying



– Tyler Bate said that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker had a great first year in NXT 2.0. After the loss at Worlds Collide, he wanted a rematch for the NXT Title but if JD McDonagh stood in his way, he has no problems taking him down.



– Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Arianna Grace and Kiana James in a tag team match. Stark hits the C-360 before Lyons tagged in and hit her Split Legged Leg-Drop on Grace for the pin to win.



– NXT security guard Hank Walker defeated Javier Bernal in a short match with Thesz Press followed by a Splash.



– NXT Champion Bron Breakker was announced to be the Biggest Superstar of NXT 2.0 after voting.



– Wes Lee was chosen by the voting process to face Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship, but he was attacked backstage. The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa came out and challenged Carmelo for the Title.



– Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes (c) to win the NXT North American Championship in the main event of NXT 2.0. Sikoa delivered a Pop-Up Samoan Drop followed by A Flying Solo Splash to get the pin-fall win.





– Sikoa celebrated his first title in the WWE at the end of the show when it was revealed that NXT 2.0 is turning back to traditional black-and-gold NXT as the feed faded to black.