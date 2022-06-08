WWE NXT 2.0: Women’s Breakout Tournament Winner crowned; Big matches announced

Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton in the finale to become the inaugural WWE NXT Women’s Breakout winner. Via this win, Perez earned a contract that she can cash in at any time and place for the NXT Women’s Championship held by Mandy Rose.

On her way to the final match, Perez had defeated Kiana James in the first round and Lash Legend in the semi-finals. As for Stratton, she was never supposed to be in the tourney in the first place.

After Nikkita Lyons was ruled out of action due to an injury, Stratton was named her replacement, a few weeks ago. She then defeated Fallon Henley in the semi-finals to book herself in the final match against Perez.

The 2022 and first-ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began on the May 10 episode of NXT 2.0. Apart from the above-mentioned names, Arianna Grace, Tatum Paxley, and Sloane Jacobs also participated in the tournament but lost their respective matches to get eliminated.

Roxanne Perez will now be gunning for the NXT Women’s Championship and the hunt begins with a big six-woman tag team match slated for next week.

She will team up with Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade to take on The Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) in a non-title capacity.

Speaking of next week, a championship match has also been announced where the new NXT Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers will defend their titles for the first time since winning the belt, this past Saturday night.

Brutus Creed and Julius Creed defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT: In Your House to become the new NXT tag champs. Over on NXT 2.0 episode, The Diamond Mine leader Roderick Strong congratulated them for their victory at the June 4th premium live event.

The champions were then interrupted by Edres Enofe and Malik Blade. These two told Creed Brothers that they wanted a title shot to be the first pair in line for a championship opportunity. After a positive nod from the champions, WWE booked a title match between the two teams for next week on NXT 2.0.

Apart from these two matches a couple of debuts will also be happening on the June 14 episode of WWE NXT 2.0. The full card for the upcoming episode stands as follows:

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Creed Brothers (c) vs. Edres Enofe & Malik Blade Match

- Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Indi Hartwell vs. The Toxic Attraction

- Wes Lee vs. Xyon Quinn

- The Diads make their in-ring debut

- Giovanni Vinci debuts