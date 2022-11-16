WWE NXT Deadline: Iron Survivor Challenge announced; Title Match set for next week

During the November 15 episode of WWE NXT, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made a special appearance to reveal the match rules and stipulations related to the gimmick match.

The match dubbed a "revolutionary match never done before in WWE history" will have five men and five women will compete in separate Iron Survivor Challenge bouts.

Two WWE Superstars will start the match while a new superstar will enter the match after every five minutes until all five competitors are released in the ring. These Superstars will try to get the maximum number of falls via pin-fall, submission, or disqualification within 25 minutes.

Each of those falls will earn a point for the respective superstar while the superstar to digest that fall will have to sit inside a nearby penalty box for 90 seconds. Upon completion of 90 seconds, the Superstar can resume.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returned to NXT to announce the brand new Iron Survivor Challenge.

The gainer of the maximum falls from the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Matches will be declared the winners and they will also secure guaranteed future title shots to the NXT Championship and the NXT Women's Championship, respectively.

WWE NXT Deadline premium live event will take place Saturday, December 10, possibly from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The match participants for Iron Survivor Challenge will be declared in the upcoming episodes of NXT.

Speaking of this, next week, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will defend his title against Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) in the potential main event of the weekly NXT episode.

The two competitors made the match, official by appearing in the ring and signing the contract for the North American Championship match. WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T hosted the session and prevented the two from getting physical.

In more announcements, Cora Jade will compete against her current rival Wendy Choo, next week on NXT. Wendy Choo appeared in a promo, this week on Jade and called her out for a match. Also, Scrypts will make their debut on NXT TV.

At a glance, the November 22 episode of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center goes as follows:

- NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams)

- Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

- SCRYPTS to make their NXT debut