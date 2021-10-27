WWE NXT Halloween Havoc results, recap and highlights: October 26, 2021

Bengaluru,
October
27:
WWE
NXT
presented
the
2021
edition
of
Halloween
Havoc,
this
week
where
the
main
event
featured
an
NXT
Championship
match.
Four
more
title
matches
were
also
there
on
the
stacked
card,
out
of
which
three
of
them
witnessed
the
titles
changing
hands.
Also,
a
big
debut
happened
on
the
show
who
took
out
the
host
of
Halloween
Havoc.
Check out the recap and results from the October 26 episode of NXT that went down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:
– The Scareway to Hell Ladder Match for WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships kicked things off with the lineup being Toxic Attraction - Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. Stark barely connected with a 450 splash on Priotta but Indi put her down with a big Spinebuster on top of a ladder.
Indi then sent Shirai flying into a ladder bridge from the apron to the announce table on the way down. Indi climbed up the ladder but Dolin and Jacey worked together to knock down her off the ladder. Dolin then climbed it and grabbed the titles to get the pinfall win. Toxic Attraction celebrated their title win to end the segment.
𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗹.
𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘄𝗮𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆.@gigidolin_wwe & @jacyjaynewwe are your NEW #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamChampions! #HalloweenHavoc #AndNew pic.twitter.com/u2QGdto55g— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2021
in case it wasn't obvious. @Kay_Lee_Ray is PISSED. #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/9dxCsHhHOj— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 27, 2021
For the first time in her career, @WWE_MandyRose can call herself CHAMPION! #AndNew #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc #NXTWomensTitle pic.twitter.com/yEt6bB3llz— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2021
✅Show up.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 27, 2021
✅Make an impact.
He is @WWESoloSikoa. #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/dSQiivHIPw
Somewhere @WalterAUT is smiling.#IMPERIUM @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE have dethroned #MSK as your NEW #WWENXT #TagTeamChampions. #AndNew #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/61QwhlhxZ2— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2021
God of War. #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/iAo26fMdqz— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 27, 2021
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.