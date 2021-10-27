WWE NXT Halloween Havoc results, recap and highlights: October 26, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, October 27: WWE NXT presented the 2021 edition of Halloween Havoc, this week where the main event featured an NXT Championship match. Four more title matches were also there on the stacked card, out of which three of them witnessed the titles changing hands. Also, a big debut happened on the show who took out the host of Halloween Havoc.



Check out the recap and results from the October 26 episode of NXT that went down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:



– The Scareway to Hell Ladder Match for WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships kicked things off with the lineup being Toxic Attraction - Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. Stark barely connected with a 450 splash on Priotta but Indi put her down with a big Spinebuster on top of a ladder.



Indi then sent Shirai flying into a ladder bridge from the apron to the announce table on the way down. Indi climbed up the ladder but Dolin and Jacey worked together to knock down her off the ladder. Dolin then climbed it and grabbed the titles to get the pinfall win. Toxic Attraction celebrated their title win to end the segment.





– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were invited to a Haunted House by Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis to find out their championships. Hayes and Trick were scared out of the house by zombies and other Halloween-related antics, instead.– Joe Gacy defeated Malik Blade in a short match by connecting with a back handspring into a clothesline.– A vignette aired for the former longest reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.– NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong throw an open challenge for his title with Malcolm Bivens, The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and coach Hachiman by his side. Odyssey Jones responded to the challenge and lost. Creed Brothers distracted Jones which allowed Strong to knock out Jones with a big knee for the pin to win.– Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal – Trick or Treat Street Fight for the NXT Women’s Title took place, next with Mandy Rose defeating Raquel Gonzalez for the championship.Raquel put down Rose with a spear through a table but a mystery woman showed up and hit her on the back with a shovel. Rose recovered from the spear and easily pinned Raquel to win her maiden title. As she was celebrating, the mystery woman was revealed to be Raquel’s former partner, Dakota Kai.– A Halloween-themed party was hosted, backstage with NXT 2.0 Superstars. LA Knight was supposed to be the host of this party as well as the show but he was late into the show.– Grayson Waller was out to replace Knight as the host. As he was cutting a promo, Knight came out dressed as a Dracula. Solo Sikoa (son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and brother of The Usos) made his debut as Knight fed Waller for a beatdown amid 'Uso’ chants from the audience.– In the third Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal match of NXT Halloween Havoc, a Lumberjack O’Lantern Match took place where Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.Carter was kicked out by Barthel as Aichner connected with a big assisted Brainbuster to Lee. The Imperium then hit the Imperial Bomb to Lee for the pin to get the pinfall win.– Tommaso Ciampa (c) defeated Bron Breakker to retain the NXT Championship in the main event match. After a back and forth fight, Ciampa dropped Breakker in the exposed concrete. He also exposed his knee pad and then connected with multiple Fairy Tale Ending finishers to pick up the win.