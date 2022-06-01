WWE NXT In Your House 2022 updated card set; Women’s Breakout tournament postponed

As announced during last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network, this match will witness two family factions duking it out against each other.

The lineup goes Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma vs. Tony D’Angelo, Channing 'Stacks’ Lorenzo, and Troy 'Two Dimes’ Donovan of Stacks and Dimes.

The six-man tag team match also comes with a stipulation that suggests the losing team will join the other family and follow their league. The two groups appeared on a boat for negotiations on NXT to continue their ongoing feud.

D’Angelo was the one to suggest that if Stacks and Dimes win at In Your House, Legado has to join the D’Angelo Family. Legado leader Santos Escobar accepted the offer with the vice-versa condition applied if Legado wins.

WWE NXT In Your House 2022 will be a WWE Network Specials during the Hell in a Cell weekend (Saturday, June 4 beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT). The updated card for the event stands as follows:

NXT North American Championship

Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes (w/ Trick Williams)

NXT Tag Team Championship

Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julian & Brutus Creed

NXT Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy

NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy Rose (c) vs. Wendy Choo

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) (c) vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde vs. Tony D’Angelo, Channing 'Stacks’ Lorenzo, & Troy 'Two Dimes’ Donovan

In more news coming out of last night’s NXT, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament has been postponed for a week. The tourney finale was originally scheduled for the May 31 episode, itself but it was later changed.

Roxanne Perez appeared for a promo and informed that the final match featuring her and Tiffany Stratton will take place, a week later on the June 7 episode of NXT 2.0. No particular reason was cited on WWE’s part for the push-back.

Perez defeated Lash Legend in the first semi-final match, a couple of weeks ago in order to solidify her spot in the finale. Tiffany Stratton was never a part of the tourney but she replaced an injured Nikkita Lyons, last week and ended up getting to the finals after defeating Fallon Henley.