WWE NXT: New challenger crowned for Women’s Title; Three matches announced

The participants in the battle royal were Yulisa Leon, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend, Tatum Paxley, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, Valentina Feroz, Kiana James, Wendy Choo, Amari Miller, Fallon Henley, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile, and Sarray.

However, Sarray never showed up and she was replaced by Stark who has been out of action since last November. She suffered a torn ACL and Meniscus during a three-way tag team ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021.

Stark had eliminated Cora Jade to become the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Women’s Championship held by Mandy Rose. There’s no update on when this title match between Rose and Stark will go down.

Rose has been the champion for 250+ days since defeating Raquel Rodriguez at NXT Halloween Havoc. Last week, she retained her title against Roxanne Perez after Cora Jade surprisingly turned on Perez.

In more news coming out of the July 18 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, three new matches have been confirmed for next week.

During a match between Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp, the D’Angelo family appeared on the tron as they took out The Creed Brothers in a backstage area. Strong hit Kemp with a knee to get the pin-fall win but the two then rushed to the back to check on their fellow Diamond Mine members.

The Diamond Mine then challenged the D’Angelo family to a tag team match, next week which was confirmed, later that night. Apparently, this match will go down to determine who the best family is on NXT 2.0.

Wes Lee will compete against Grayson Waller in a rematch to possibly culminate in the ongoing feud. Waller blamed Lee for costing him the North American Championship against the champion Carmelo Hayes to start the program.

Also, Xyon Quinn will be taking on Apollo Crews. This match was set up after Quinn interfered in Crews’ match against Giovanni Vinci, last week and offered the main roster star a loss. That being said, the July 26 WWE NXT episode card stands as follows:

• D’Angelo Family vs. Diamond Mine in an 8-man tag team match

• Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

• Wes Lee vs. Grayson Waller