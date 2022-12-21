WWE NXT Results, Recap and Highlights: December 20, 2022

Also, Isla Dawn continued to assault Alba Fyre from behind to keep her out of action, while Grayson Waller was out to outsmart NXT Champion Bron Breakker and found success.

Check out the recap and results from the December 20 episode of WWE NXT that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- NXT opened with Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeating Axiom after interference from Trick as he shoved Axiom to the mat which the referee didn't see.

Hayes quickly followed up with a leg-drop finisher off the top rope for the pin to win. After the match, Axiom sought retribution by dropping Trick with a moonsault off the top rope.

- Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons by cheating in the match. After kicking out of a roundhouse kick, Lyons delivered a superkick and went for a roll-up, but Stark reversed the fall while grabbing the ropes to get the three counts.

- Kayden Carter and Katana Chance (c) defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) In Triple Threat to retain their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Nile applied the Dragon Sleeper on Chance but she never realized that Carter was the legal person. Carter came from behind and took the help of the ropes to reverse the hold for the pin-fall win.

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had a conversation with new WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez who was looking forward to her first title defense at NXT New Year's Evil.

- Apollo Crews returned to NXT for the first time after his title match loss at Deadline PLE. His promo session was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes. The two got into a heated verbal exchange that set things up for a future encounter.

- Alba Fyre was going into the ring for her match with Sol Ruca but Isla Dawn attacked her after blowing red powder on her face.

A few moments later, doctors cleared Fyre for action but Dawn again ambushed her in the ring. This time, Dawn used Fyre's own baseball bat to injure the arms.

- Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell by using a pair of brass knuckles. The referee didn't see it as Lopez punched Hartwell and secured the pin to win.

- The New Day (c) (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen (with Fallon Henley) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

Briggs and Jensen went for the finishing maneuver when Woods shoved the latter off the top rope. Kingston landed a Trouble In Paradise to Briggs while Woods followed with the top-rope elbow drop for the pin to win.

- Grayson Waller called out Bron Breakker in the main event segment as the WWE NXT Champion headed to the ring and hit him with a Spear, right away.

But Waller kept a steel plate and a vest in his jacket that made Breakker unconscious. Waller posed with the NXT Title standing over Breakker to send the show off-air.