WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: January 3, 2023

Carmelo Hayes was in action against a main roster superstar while his tag team partner also competed against Axiom. Plus, NXT Champion Bron Breakker sought redemption against his current opponent in the main event segment.

Check out the recap and results from the January 3 episode of WWE NXT that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Carmelo Hayes (with Trick Williams) defeated Apollo Crews in the opening contest where Trick interfered in favor of Carmelo. Crews was focused on taking him out as he missed a 450-splash.

Carmelo took advantage and delivered his pendant legdrop off the top ropes for the pin to win. After the match, Trick and Carmelo attacked Crews but Axiom ran down to make the save.

- Thereafter, Axiom defeated Trick Williams in a dominant performance by delivering the Golden Ratio finisher. Carmelo and Trick then targeted Axiom but this time, Apollo Crews ran out to make the save.

- Dijak kidnapped Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for barging into his locker room. Then Dijak defeated Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) in a match by hitting the Feast Your Eyes finisher.

After the match, Dijak tried to attack Lorenzo but Tony stopped him and then challenged him to a match at New Year's Evil. Later the match was confirmed to be a number-one Contender's match for NXT North American Title.

- All the members of the NXT women's locker room emptied in the ring for a brawl as they all demanded to become the next challenger to the NXT Women's Championship held by Roxanne Perez.

Perez finally walked out on the stand to announce that WWE informed her about a Number-One Contender's 20-Woman Battle Royal at New Year's Evil to determine who will face her at NXT Vengeance Da in February.

- Alba Fyre defeated Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution Match that saw several spots all around the WWE PC involving equipment and weapons. Fyre botched a Swanton Bomb but she quickly backfired with the Gory Bomb on Dawn through the table to secure the pin to win.

- Oro Mensah defeated Javier Bernal after connecting with a suplex followed by the spinning heel kick.

- Drew Gulak defeated Andre Chase in the next match. Originally, hank Walker was supposed to face Chaley Dempsey but the latter wasn't medically cleared to compete.

As a result, the leader of Chase U challenge Gulak in this match but came up short as Gulak forced him to tap out by using the Gu-Lock submission hold.

- The New Day's Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) defeated Joe Gacy (with Schism members) in a singles contest. Kingston downed Schism members with a high-flying maneuver and then pinned Gacy after delivering the Trouble in Paradise finisher.

- In the main event segment, Grayson Waller hosted Bron Breakker in his talk show. The verbal confrontation angered Bron as he kicked him and then took him out of the ring with a military press. Bron posed with his title as NXT faded to black.