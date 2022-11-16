WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: November 15, 2022

The main event of the November 15th edition of NXT was contested in a Last Woman Standing Match capacity that witnessed a shocking debut.

A contract signing session was there on the show over the next NXT North American Title match. Plus, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was there to make an announcement regarding NXT Deadline.

Check out the recap and results from the November 15 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

- Bron Breakker (c) defeated Von Wagner in the opening match of NXT to retain his WWE NXT Championship. Wagner had a near-fall after connecting with a Death Valley Driver on Breakker.

A frustrated Wagner was arguing with the referee which allowed Breakker to recuperate and hit Wagner with a Spear for the pin to win.

- Zoey Stark appeared in an in-ring promo session to explain why she had attacked Nikkita Lyons last week. Stark claimed that she was carrying Nikkita and the Tag Team formed with her.

She got tired of doing so and now that she has abandoned Nikkita, the future will be all about herself.

- Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) returned to tag team competition on NXT as they defeated Ariel Dominguez and George Cannon. After manhandling the two local wrestlers, Mahaan was the one to get the pin-fall win with a cutter.

After the match, the two Indian Superstars claimed how they're treated as celebrities in India but that's not the case in the USA. So, from now onward, they will beat respect out of each opponent they'll face on WWE NXT.

- Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh in the next match. JD went for a top rope move but Crews moved out of the way. He delivered a Uranage-Chokeslam combination to get the pin to win.

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T presided things over in a Contract Signing segment between WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes for the Title match set for next week.

The two competitors signed the contract and got into some verbal exchanges to heat things up. They almost came to blows, afterward but Booker somehow managed to keep them apart.

- The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler with Joe Gacy and Ava Raine) defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson (with Fallon Henley) in the next tag team match.

In between the match, Kiana James ran out to ringside to start a brawl with Henley. This caused a distraction as Dyad hit a double code-breaker on Briggs for the pin to win.

- Scrypts sent another message as they plan on arriving at the WWE Performance Center, next week.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels announced that the next WWE Specials - NXT Deadline, will have a new match called Iron Survivor Challenge - one for Men and one for Women roster.

Five Participants will be participating in that match, trying to get the maximum number of falls by Pin-fall, Submission, or DQ within the 25 Minutes time limit to be the winner.

The winners of the respective Men's and Women's division matches will become the new number-one contenders for WWE NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship.

- Indi Hartwell defeated Tatum Paxley in a short encounter after connecting with a big knee to the face.

- Mandy Rose (c) defeated Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Main Event Match to retain her WWE NXT Women's Championship. Rose paid homage to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella by wearing the latter's signature red gear and cap.

At the ringside area, Fyre set up a ladder and wanted to come off it on Rose but suddenly Isla Dawn appeared and spit a black substance on Fyre's face. Fyre was thereby sent crashing off the ladder through the announce table.

Fyre was unable to respond to the referee's ten counts as Rose won the match. Rose posed on the ramp with her coveted title as NXT faded to black.