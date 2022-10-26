WWE NXT results, recap and highlights: October 25, 2022

JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov were featured in the main event contest on the night where a couple of main roster superstars were in attendance.

Also, WWE Legend The Rock's daughter made her NXT debut during the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap and results from the October 25 episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

- Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) to win the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships in the opening contest of the night.

But, the referee decided to restart the match as Stark rolled up Chance for the pin-fall win at a point when the latter wasn't the legal competitor in the match.

- Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) then defeated Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark to retain the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Carter delivered a series of kicks to Lyons before connecting with a 450-Splash for the pin to win.

- Wes Lee's celebration to become the new NXT North American Champion was interrupted by Grayson Waller who's irate about losing to Apollo Crews at Halloween Havoc. He claimed himself to be the winner of his match he technically put Crews through the Casket.

WWE Raw Superstar R-Truth made his surprise appearance on NXT. He thought it was the Halloween Havoc PLE. After some funny comments from Truth, Waller challenged him to a match for next week. Waller also tried to sucker punch him but the veteran saw it coming and hit him back.

- Shotzi defeated Lash Legend in a quick match with her Never Wake Up finisher.

- The Creed Brothers called out Damon Kemp for his obligatory rematch against Brutus Creed due to Julius Creed's win over Kemp at Halloween Havoc.

Kemp appeared on the titantron and informed that he was not medically cleared to compete. Suddenly, Veer Mahaan and Sanga attacked The Creeds from behind. After leveling Julius, the two heels chokeslam-ed Brutus into the mat.

- NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose appeared in a pre-taped vignette to inform that she alongside her Toxic Attraction buddies - Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will celebrate her 365-day run with the title, next week.

- Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) (c) defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe to retain WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

Enofe tagged in Blade who was sent shoulder-first into the ring post. Pretty Deadly then hit the Spilled Milk finisher on Blade to get the pin-fall win.

- The Red-Hood aka the newest member of Schism was revealed to be The Rock's daughter Ava Raine by the group leader Joe Gacy. Ava cut a promo about Schism embracing her with all the love. The members hugged it out to end the segment.

- Someone named Scrypts sent a voicemail to threaten the WWE Performance Center and the NXT talents.

- Indi Hartell defeated Sol Ruca in a short match after connecting with a forearm. After the match, Elektra Lopez made her NXT return by attacking both of them.

- JD McDonagh defeated Ilja Dragonuv via Referee Stoppage in the main event match of NXT. JD countered a Torpedo Moscow attempt from Ilja with a full-body submission.

Ilja started profusely bleeding from his mouth, forcing the referee to call for the match bell and declare JD as the winner. Ilja was being stretchered out of the arena as NXT went off the air.