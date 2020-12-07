WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 results, recap and highlights

Check out the results from the show that took place at the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

WarGames: Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

A chaotic environment was produced at the very beginning of the show as the above-mentioned female stars tore each other apart. The finishing moments of the match witnessed Raquel trying to powerbomb Shirai from the top onto the ladder bridge in between the two rings.

Shirai resisted but Raquel hit the one-armed powerbomb, sending Shirai crashing through the ladder bridge and it collapsed. Gonzalez covered Shirai on the space in between the two rings to get the biggest win of her career. WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor cut a backstage promo on how the eyes will be back on the champion, this Wednesday night when WarGames cages will be no more.

Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa worked on the legs of Thatcher in the early part of the match but the latter one countered by applying the Guillotine Chokehold. Ciampa gave some big chops while Thatcher was hanging on the apron. As he got stuck in the ropes, Ciampa delivered a punt kick. Ciampa then applied a Guillotine of his own, dropping Thatcher right into Willow's Bell following with the cover for the pin to win.

Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Grimes failed to get the pin after delivering a crossbody. He whipped Lumis a few times, out of frustration. Grimes tried to deliver the Cave In into a chair but it's blocked. Grimes blocked The Silence, twice while the strap was wrapped around Grimes' ankles. Lumis tripped him with it causing Grimes to fall face-first into the chair that was set up.

Lumis followed up with The Silence submission. Grimes tried to hang on but Lumis wrapped the strap around him, keeping the hold locked. Grimes had no choice but to tap out.

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Ruff

Priest choke-slammed Gargano on the side of the apron as Ruff flew with a big splash to Gargano. Ruff and Priest then hammered away at each other until Gargano was dropped.

A masked man appeared on the apron, dropping Priest with a led pipe. Ruff came from behind and hit Gargano but Gargano super-kicked him. Gargano then executed One Final Beat on Ruff for the pin to win the title. The masked man was later revealed to be Austin Theory.

WarGames: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch)

The main event witnessed Cole hitting a Panama Sunrise on McAfee but surprisingly, he kicked out. Cole then exposed his knee and went for the Last Shot on McAfee but Lorcan sacrificed himself to save McAfee.

Dunne then hit Cole with an Enziguri from the back before hitting the Bitter End into the edge of a chair. Strong broke the pin attempt with a big knee to Dunne.

Strong then hit a backbreaker to Dunne after which he and Fish took out Lorcan and Dunne with some chair shots. Lorcan ended up on his back with a chair laying half over his face.

O'Reilly walked on the top rope and leaped off with a knee strike to the chair that's put on Lorcan's face. O'Reilly rolled over and covered Lorcan for the pin to win. It was a feel-good moment for the fans as The Undisputed Era stood tall to end WarGames 2020 edition.