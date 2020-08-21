WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX: Io Shirai ready to tackle Dakota Kai with grace

At NXT TakeOver: In Your House earlier this year on June 7, Shirai defeated both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match to win the NXT Women's Championship, marking her first title win in the WWE. Since then, she has defended the title successfully against Tegan Nox.

The Captain of Team Kick Kai felt it appropriate to dub herself as the No. 1 Contender after not one, but two blindside assaults on Shirai. However, she officially earned that honour by defeating former champion Rhea Ripley, albeit with some assistance from Mercedes Martinez.

Shirai will now face Kai this weekend, but will also have to account for the potential presence of Raquel Gonzalez, as "Big Mami Cool" has been an X-factor in Kai's favor several times previously.

WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX match card, date, start time and where to watch

Ahead of the weekend's title showdown, Io Shirai spoke about her journey as a wrestler to a champion in an interview where she says she will break her opponent with her grace.

Q. You defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to become NXT Women's Champion. What do you respect most about both of them?

Being honest and with no sense of irony: Charlotte is the Queen. It takes a lot to be on top, only someone who has been there can understand, and one mistake can be exploited and attacked. Charlotte has a strong heart and remains unfazed and stands tall.

She is also humble, kind and very professional, all of which have contributed to her success. I have only had a few encounters with her, but I am glad I have been able to have those opportunities. Rhea has an incredible aura.

She has a great personality and I respect the effort she puts in at the gym. Her look, her momentum, her youth and her athletic abilities are very appealing.

Q. How are you feeling about defending the NXT Women's Championship against Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver: XXX this Saturday?

Dakota is trying to win in any way she can, by changing her style, kicking me in the face, or bringing in Raquel González. Io Shirai is not a champion who can be broken. I will be smart and I will break her with my grace.

Q. How do you feel when people, including other WWE Superstars, say that you are one of the best wrestlers in the world?

Honestly I am very thankful. The people who are saying that are also some of the best in the world at what they do, so to hear it from them, I am truly honored. I am also thankful to the fans for the support I receive in Japan and around the world. They pushed me to reach where I am today.

Q. Looking at those that you haven't faced yet, who from WWE would you like to have a match with in the future?

When I first came to WWE I said I wanted to face Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Asuka. Now only Asuka remains. We have a long history together. Before I turned 20 I teamed up with Asuka in Japan but then we went our separate ways.

Asuka went to WWE first and I always thought, someday, somewhere, it would be great to face her again. If it happens in WWE it would be a dream come true. If I could go back in time and tell myself as a teenager, she would not believe it.

Back then I dreamt of coming to WWE and I trained hard in Mexico to make it come true. Facing Asuka would be a dream match, 10 years in the making. It would be even better if we both had Titles when it happens....