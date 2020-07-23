WWE NXT: TakeOver XXX set for SummerSlam weekend

WWE.com later confirmed the same with an official update on the upcoming WWE Network Exclusive,

"NXT TakeOver XXX to take place Saturday, Aug. 22. NXT TakeOver has become one of the most exciting events in sports-entertainment, and the next one is coming your way soon.

"The 30th installment of the black-and-gold brand's banner event promises to be a monumental night. Already confirmed is a Ladder Match to decide the new NXT North American Champion, as announced by NXT General Manager William Regal and Keith Lee, who relinquished the title to create more opportunities for deserving Superstars.

"Be sure to stay tuned to WWE's digital platforms and NXT on USA Network each week for more details and matches as they're announced!"

As mentioned here, NXT Champion Keith Lee also announced that he is relinquishing the NXT North American Title. He can’t defend both the titles at the same time. So it seemed right decision for him as he doesn't want to hold anyone back and allow the bright NXT superstars to compete for the mid-card belt while he continues to defend the prime NXT title.

Keith Lee recently became the NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion, at the same time by defeating Adam Cole in the historic "Winner Takes All" match, last month. He achieved the historic feat of being a dual champion on NXT during the Night II main event of The Great American Bash event. Moving forward, Lee will only be the NXT Champion.

"I will defend the #NXTChampionship... but at this point in time, I will be RELINQUISHING the NXT #NorthAmericanTItle."



A BLOCKBUSTER announcement from @RealKeithLee to kick off #WWENXT!

As a result, a Ladder Match will go down at NXT "Takeover: XXX" during SummerSlam weekend to determine the new NXT North American Champion. The participants of that match will be decided through a series of Triple Threat qualifying matches on NXT episodes.

The first one of them has already been conducted in the latest episode which saw Bronson Reed winning a Triple Threat to capture for the first spot in the Ladder Match at Takeover. He defeated Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong on his way to qualifying for the match.

It was also announced that next week's Triple Threat will feature Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis, and Timothy Thatcher as they'd be battling for the second spot in the Ladder Match. Two more Triple Threats are likely to go down, but there's no confirmation available on the same.

The official logo for the thirtieth Takeover event of NXT was also released as it takes place on Saturday, August 22 from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida with zero audiences. WWE also noted that this installment of TakeOver is going to be a monumental occasion in the black-and-yellow brand's history.