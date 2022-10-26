WWE NXT: The Rock’s daughter debuts; Segments revealed for next week

Raine was disclosed to be the fourth and the newest member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism aka The Dyads (also consisting of Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid). Leading up to the reveal, she's been playing the role of Red Hood for the group.

Following the unveiling, Raine stated how Schism had embraced her with all "the love and acceptance" that defied any preconceived notions she had. The third-generation superstar also said how the three men complete her. All of the members of the faction hugged it out to end the segment.

The identity revelation segment of the Red Hood was announced by Joe Gacy during Saturday's Halloween Havoc PLE as this hooded figure appeared several times on NXT over the past month or so to raise curiosity among the fans.

Ava Raine, real-name Simone Johnson, signed with WWE back in February 2020. In September of that same year, she underwent her third knee surgery which reportedly caused in delay in her NXT TV debut.

After getting the in-ring name, Ava Raine, earlier this year in May, she started to appear and wrestle in NXT house shows. Her first live promo took place on the July 9 NXT live event in Orlando, Florida where she teased "The Final Girl" gimmick.

In more news from the latest episode of NXT, the tradition of importing main roster superstars continued as veteran R-Truth made a surprise appearance on the show. Moreover, he's booked to compete against Grayson Waller in a singles contest, next week.

R-Truth originally appeared during Wes Lee and Grayson Waller's in-ring confrontation segment on NXT, donning a joker mask as he welcomed the crowd in attendance to Halloween Havoc in a hilarious spot.

He continued with some comedic spots with Waller before the latter challenged him to a match for next week. Truth also took out the self-proclaimed face of NXT before leaving the ring after which the match was made official.

The next episode of NXT will also witness the return of NXT Champion Bron Breakker since his successful title defense at Halloween Havoc. Also, Mandy Rose will celebrate her one-year-long NXT Women's Championship reign on the same show.

We celebrate 1 YEAR of @WWE_MandyRose as Women's Champion next week on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/CEJXUpaHlu — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 26, 2022

That being said, the match card for the November 1 episode of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida stands as follows:

- R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

- Mandy Rose throws a One-Year NXT Women's Championship Celebration

- NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns