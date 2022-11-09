WWE NXT: Top Title Matches, Contract signing and more announced

But there's still a month to go to get there, and hence, the fate of the two top titles from the brand will be decided on NXT's weekly TV episode.

Von Wagner claimed a title shot when he assaulted WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, last week on NXT. Now, the title match encounter between these two has officially been announced for next week.

Last night, both Von Wagner and Bron Breakker were featured in a face-to-face confrontation on the Grayson Waller Effect talk show. As the title match was announced, both men claimed that they are going to walk out of the bout with the NXT Championship.

Breakker has been the champion since winning the belt from Dolph Ziggler during the post-Wrestlemania 38 episode of Raw. His latest title defense occurred at Halloween Havoc on October 22 in a Triple Threat against ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.

On the November 1 episode of NXT, Alba Fyre ruined Mandy Rose's one-year anniversary celebration of her NXT Women's Championship win. She delivered a Gory Bomb to Gigi Dolin through a table.

This week, she isolated Jace Jayne and destroyed her while she was on FaceTime with the champion. Fyre was already confirmed to get her rematch against Rose for the NXT Women's Championship but the stakes were raised for next week.

This week, it was confirmed that the two will compete in a Last Woman Standing Match. Rose successfully defended the title against Fyre at Halloween Havoc due to interference from Jayne and Dolin of Toxic Attraction.

Also, in two weeks' time, Wes Lee will defend WWE NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes. Next week, the two men will meet in the ring to feature in a Contract Signing segment.

Lee vs. Hayes Title Match has been built on the fact that Hayes was never pinned to drop the title. This is the reason why Hayes called Wes Lee a paper champion and stated that he will regain the title in the upcoming encounter.

Also, next week, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in attendance at NXT to drop some major announcements regarding the final 2022 WWE Premium Live Event, NXT Deadline scheduled for December 10.

🧐👀🤔@ShawnMichaels will issue a statement concerning NXT Deadline NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lT67p88BFl — WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2022

At a glance. The stacked match card for the November 15 episode of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida stands as follows:

NXT Women's Title Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre - Last Woman Standing Match

NXT Title Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner

JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

North American Championship Contract Signing featuring Wes Lee (c) and Carmelo Hayes

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to make a big announcement about NXT Deadline