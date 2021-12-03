WWE NXT WarGames 2021: Winners revealed for top matches

This will be the first WWE Specials from the NXT brand under the creative control of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard since the term TakeOver.

NXT WarGames has an interesting headliner this year as two different generations dubbed as NXT Old School and NXT New School will lock horns inside the popular dual cage structure in a bragging-rights-themed fight. For now, it appears that the new generation of NXT will prevail by the end.

OLD SCHOOL vs. NEW SCHOOL



Who ya got?!#NXTWarGames pic.twitter.com/apZ2foe0eM — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 1, 2021

Accroding to BetOnline's latest odds released for WarGames 2021, the new school team of Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo are slight favorites to win (-200) against the black-and gold-originals Tomasso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight.

In the women’s gimmick match, Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray are slightly favored (-140) against the heel team of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne (Toxic Attraction), and Dakota Kai also has a close margin.

https://twitter.com/Kay_Lee_Ray/status/1466044808959606794

Joe Gacy will be challenging for the Cruiserweight Championship held by Roderick Strong at WarGames 2021 and he’s the less favorite (+150) to pick up the belt. However, WWE might have some interesting plans for this title in the near future.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there’s news that WWE could possibly drop the Cruiserweight Championship in order to make some changes to the scenario. As seen on this week’s NXT episode, Joe Gacy teased an All-Inclusive Title is coming in.

Rumours are there that the 205-weight limit to challenge for this particular title could be lifted. There’s no confirmed update on whether the new title or rules will be applied during this weekend’s special NXT programme.

No current odds for the NXT Tag Team Title match between champions Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium and challengers Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly have been declared, for now.

The full list of WWE NXT WarGames 2021 betting odds are given below:

Men’s WarGames:

Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller & Tony D’Angelo -200 (1/2)

Tomasso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight +150 (3/2)

Women’s WarGames Match:

Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade & Kay Lee Ray -140 (5/7)

Toxic Attraction & Dakota Kai - EVEN (1/1)

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Roderick Strong (c) vs Joe Gacy

Roderick Strong -200 (1/2)

Joe Gacy +150 (3/2)

Hair vs. Hair Match: Cameron Grimes vs Duke Hudson

Cameron Grimes -120 (5/6)

Duke Hudson -120 (5/6)