WWE Payback 2020: Triple Threat, Women's Tag Team & US Title match booked for PPV

First up, Roman Reigns will make his in-ring return at this Sunday's Payback pay-per-view.

During last night's RAW, it announced that Payback will feature a No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the Universal Championship where the New Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will defend against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in the potential main event of the night.

All three competitors will also be on Friday's SmackDown to sign the contract for the big match.

Reigns returned to WWE by the end of SummerSlam pay-per-view and took out The Fiend and Strowman with several spears and chair shots. It happened right after Strowman dropped the title to The Fiend via clean pinfall win.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Payback as per the confirmation received on Raw. In an interesting lineup, two heel superstars will challenge Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, also two heels for their tag team titles on Sunday.

The match was made after Jax pulled Baszler out of the ring during Raw's non-title match with Bayley. The duo stood at ringside to stare the champs down. They later had words of truce and intended to help each other in winning the tag titles. Jax however wanted to be in the lead as the backstage segment ended with Baszler slapping her and walking off.

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will challenge United States Champion Apollo Crews at Payback 2020. Last night's RAW featured Lashley vs. Crews in an Arm Wrestling Contest, officiated by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Crews just retained his title over MVP at SummerSlam who also won the scheduled arm wrestling contest by stomping Lashley's feet.

Lastly, Keith Lee will also make his WWE main roster pay-per-view debut as a member of the RAW brand at WWE Payback.

The former NXT Champion will face Randy Orton in a singles match on Sunday. Orton vs. Lee went down on RAW but the match had a DQ-end when WWE Champion Drew McIntyre attacked Orton for payback from an attack, earlier the night.

"He's going to be OK, but @RandyOrton ... I can't say the same for him."@RealKeithLee has retaliation on his mind. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ozMXUKr39h — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 25, 2020

Later, Orton attacked McIntyre again potentially causing a skull fracture. The reigning WWE Champion was then taken into a hospital for medical evaluation whereas Lee stood up on behalf of his good friend to set up this matchup against The Viper.

2020 edition of Payback pay-per-view will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Here's the updated match card for the show,

No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)

United States Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton