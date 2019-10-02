WWE plan Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at Wrestlemania 36

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick suffered a vicious beatdown and ended up being in the local medical facility. The follow-up reports on this segment suggest that WWE has something big in-store.

WWE has always wanted to pair up Brock Lesnar with his fellow UFC competitors to produce matches that could generate mainstream attention. This is the reason they tried to rope in bonafide MMA fighters like Conor McGregor or Daniel Cormier in the recent past. None of them have signed with the company which leads to the third speculated name at this time in the form of Cain Velasquez.

On Monday Night #RAW, #TheBeast was unleashed...



Unfortunately for @reymysterio and his son, they were on the receiving end of @BrockLesnar's rage! pic.twitter.com/qBq24d7iwq — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 1, 2019

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cain Velasquez may be inching closer to sign a contract with the WWE. Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion may have been negotiating with both WWE and AEW. But given that he could compete in a match with the biggest box office attraction present in today’s sports entertainment, chances are high that he ends up landing in the WWE.

Paul Heyman revealed on Raw that it was Vince McMahon’s fault to book The Beast Incarnate who was in a 'fight mode’, on the season premiere episode. This phrase may have been intentionally used to indicate that a legit fight is waiting for him shortly.

Additionally, Slice Wrestling reported that Lesnar vs. Velasquez could be set up as a marquee match for Wrestlemania 36 match card. Here’s more from Meltzer, (via ringsidenews.com)

“Okay, so that promo he talked about tough guys and mixed martial arts and fighters… that was a promo for Cain (Velasquez) now, whether that’s gonna end up happening.”

“The whole segment with Rey and everything, you beat up the Mexican and the Mexican superhero badass comes in, that’s kinda where the idea was behind everything. Cain has not signed either so they have an idea. Obviously, it’s Brock and Cain and this stuff was in that direction, but it may end up not happening, but that’s the destination in theory that this is headed toward.”

For those who are unaware, Cain Velasquez destroyed Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 back in 2010 to win his first UFC Heavyweight Championship. So a rematch between these two inside a wrestling ring could be billed as a fight in which Lesnar seeks revenge in an environment where he is the most dominant persona.

As of now, Cain still has one more match left to wrestle for AAA promotion in Los Angeles after which he becomes a free agent. So the paperwork between him and WWE may happen once this gets over.