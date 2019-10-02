English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE plan Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at Wrestlemania 36

By Raja
Brock Lesnar went on a rampage on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar went on a rampage on Raw (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, October 2: A beast was unleashed on the season premiere of Monday Night Raw and it feasted on more than a couple of his victims. Brock Lesnar returned to WWE’s flagship show after a hiatus of one month to create a ruckus earlier this week on Raw.

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick suffered a vicious beatdown and ended up being in the local medical facility. The follow-up reports on this segment suggest that WWE has something big in-store.

WWE has always wanted to pair up Brock Lesnar with his fellow UFC competitors to produce matches that could generate mainstream attention. This is the reason they tried to rope in bonafide MMA fighters like Conor McGregor or Daniel Cormier in the recent past. None of them have signed with the company which leads to the third speculated name at this time in the form of Cain Velasquez.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cain Velasquez may be inching closer to sign a contract with the WWE. Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion may have been negotiating with both WWE and AEW. But given that he could compete in a match with the biggest box office attraction present in today’s sports entertainment, chances are high that he ends up landing in the WWE.

Paul Heyman revealed on Raw that it was Vince McMahon’s fault to book The Beast Incarnate who was in a 'fight mode’, on the season premiere episode. This phrase may have been intentionally used to indicate that a legit fight is waiting for him shortly.

Additionally, Slice Wrestling reported that Lesnar vs. Velasquez could be set up as a marquee match for Wrestlemania 36 match card. Here’s more from Meltzer, (via ringsidenews.com)

“Okay, so that promo he talked about tough guys and mixed martial arts and fighters… that was a promo for Cain (Velasquez) now, whether that’s gonna end up happening.”

“The whole segment with Rey and everything, you beat up the Mexican and the Mexican superhero badass comes in, that’s kinda where the idea was behind everything. Cain has not signed either so they have an idea. Obviously, it’s Brock and Cain and this stuff was in that direction, but it may end up not happening, but that’s the destination in theory that this is headed toward.”

For those who are unaware, Cain Velasquez destroyed Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 back in 2010 to win his first UFC Heavyweight Championship. So a rematch between these two inside a wrestling ring could be billed as a fight in which Lesnar seeks revenge in an environment where he is the most dominant persona.

As of now, Cain still has one more match left to wrestle for AAA promotion in Los Angeles after which he becomes a free agent. So the paperwork between him and WWE may happen once this gets over.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 163/0 (50.0) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw brock lesnar ufc
Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue