WWE Raw announce two big matches for Summerslam 2018

WWE Raw has now added two more matches to the summer's biggest PPV. First up, there will be a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins. These two met in an Ironman Match at Extreme Rules where the current champion defended the title successfully.

So the question is why the rematch even happening. Earlier this week on Raw, Seth Rollins teamed up with Finn Balor to take on the team of Ziggler and McIntyre. The match ended with Rollins executing his signature Curb Stomp on Ziggler to pick up the win.

A pinfall or submission win over the champion is what one needs to get a title shot. So the general manager of WWE Raw gave away the opportunity to the Architect. Later, WWE.com confirmed it,

“At SummerSlam, The Kingslayer is poised to knock Dolph Ziggler off his throne in a highly-anticipated Intercontinental Championship rematch. Will The Architect overcome The Showoff and his imposing friend to finally recapture the illustrious gold? Don’t miss what is sure to be an explosive Intercontinental Championship showdown at SummerSlam, Sunday, Aug. 19, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the WWE Network!”

There will be another rematch at Summerslam from the Extreme Rules PPV event. Kevin Owens will go one-on-one against Braun Strowman in a match that he demanded! As much as it's hard to believe, it's really happening.

We do know that Strowman was on a path of destruction of Kevin Owens for the past few months. At Extreme Rules, the monster threw him off the 20 feet high steel cage, through the announce table. Owens is poised to take revenge and added a stipulation to the contest, courtesy of Stephanie McMahon.

As confirmed by WWE.com, if Kevin Owens wins his match at Summerslam then he will be the rightful ownership of the Money in the Bank briefcase,

“Kevin Owens will once again dare to step into a ring with Braun Strowman at SummerSlam. In fact, he asked for the rematch this time around. Like anything with KO, however, there’s a catch. Owens approached Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and asked her to grant him a rematch with the stipulation that he will win Braun’s Money in the Bank contract if he is victorious.”

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is the only one to steal the MITB briefcase from another superstar and become the world champion cashing it against the Undertaker. Owens will have the chance to rewrite history with this upcoming matchup at Summerslam.