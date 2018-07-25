English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

WWE Raw announce two big matches for Summerslam 2018

Written By: Raja
Kevin Owens (right) and Stephanie McMahon (image courtesy Youtube)
Kevin Owens (right) and Stephanie McMahon (image courtesy Youtube)

Bengaluru, July 25: Summerslam hype just started to peak after this week's WWE Monday Night Raw. Things have heated up especially for the women's division as an inaugural PPV event exclusively for them was announced on the show. But that is still three months away and before that, we have the first stop on August 19th in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE Raw has now added two more matches to the summer's biggest PPV. First up, there will be a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins. These two met in an Ironman Match at Extreme Rules where the current champion defended the title successfully.

So the question is why the rematch even happening. Earlier this week on Raw, Seth Rollins teamed up with Finn Balor to take on the team of Ziggler and McIntyre. The match ended with Rollins executing his signature Curb Stomp on Ziggler to pick up the win.

A pinfall or submission win over the champion is what one needs to get a title shot. So the general manager of WWE Raw gave away the opportunity to the Architect. Later, WWE.com confirmed it,

“At SummerSlam, The Kingslayer is poised to knock Dolph Ziggler off his throne in a highly-anticipated Intercontinental Championship rematch. Will The Architect overcome The Showoff and his imposing friend to finally recapture the illustrious gold? Don’t miss what is sure to be an explosive Intercontinental Championship showdown at SummerSlam, Sunday, Aug. 19, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the WWE Network!”

There will be another rematch at Summerslam from the Extreme Rules PPV event. Kevin Owens will go one-on-one against Braun Strowman in a match that he demanded! As much as it's hard to believe, it's really happening.

We do know that Strowman was on a path of destruction of Kevin Owens for the past few months. At Extreme Rules, the monster threw him off the 20 feet high steel cage, through the announce table. Owens is poised to take revenge and added a stipulation to the contest, courtesy of Stephanie McMahon.

As confirmed by WWE.com, if Kevin Owens wins his match at Summerslam then he will be the rightful ownership of the Money in the Bank briefcase,

“Kevin Owens will once again dare to step into a ring with Braun Strowman at SummerSlam. In fact, he asked for the rematch this time around. Like anything with KO, however, there’s a catch. Owens approached Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon and asked her to grant him a rematch with the stipulation that he will win Braun’s Money in the Bank contract if he is victorious.”

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is the only one to steal the MITB briefcase from another superstar and become the world champion cashing it against the Undertaker. Owens will have the chance to rewrite history with this upcoming matchup at Summerslam.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue