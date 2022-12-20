WWE Raw: Former champion returns; Top Superstar turns heel

The miraculous return occurred during the finishing stages of The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis Ladder Match that was contested for two bags full of cash.

After taking Miz out of the equation Dexter almost had the victory but Reed grabbed for his leg and pulled him down to the mat. He soon connected with an Avalanche and Tsunami top rope splash to neutralize Dexter.

Reed then set up the ladder in the middle of the ring for The Miz who unhooked the bags full of "money" to win the match. Once the match was over, The Miz and Reed posed together, indicating they're starting an alliance.

You never know who might show up on #WWERaw....



BRONSON REED is back!

The return of Reed to the WWE was already indicated as Dave Meltzer previously reported on Wrestling Observer that WWE Officials, the Triple H-led regime had offered him a contract to return to the promotion.

Since getting released by the WWE in 2021, Reed is going forward with the moniker of JONAH who competed in promotions like NJPW, PROGRESS, and IMPACT Wrestling. Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb were two high-profile rivals for him from the G1 Climax event.

Prior to this, reed made a name for himself as one of the top names on the NXT brand. After enjoying a title run, he was reportedly up for a main roster call-up but that never happened as the Vince McMahon-led regime fired him in August of last year.

In more news from Raw, Alexa Bliss - Bray Wyatt saga is being reincarnated in a gradual manner. A week after nearly hitting Bianca Belair with a Sister Abigail, Bliss once again turned on the Raw Women's Champion but not entirely on her own wish.

Byron Saxton held an interview with Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss who has also become the new number-one contender for the Raw Women's Championship. Bianca noted how she is having trust issues with her former buddy Bliss due to Wyatt's shadow following her.

Moments later, The Moth logo of Bray Wyatt appeared on the TV behind Bliss, which led her to grab a flower vase and then hit Bianca with it. The interviewer as well as the champion were completely stunned by Bliss' actions.

Get ready for the first #WWERaw of 2023 with a Raw Women's Title Match between @BiancaBelairWWE & @AlexaBliss_WWE!

This seemingly solidified the heel-turn for Alexa Bliss who is now confirmed to get her title match opportunity on the first Raw of 2023 that takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The match was initially scheduled to go down at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event but it's since been preponed. Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy should interfere in the match to let Bliss gain the upper hand and possibly become an overall six-time Women's Champion.