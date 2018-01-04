WWE release rules for first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match

Bengaluru, January 4: The WWE release a statement with reference to the rules for the history making first ever Women's Royal Rumble.

Three weeks ago, Stephanie McMahon made the historical announcement of the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match on WWE Monday Night Raw. However, we could not learn more about the fight on that night. So, the issue was addressed in a segment on WWE Raw by the General Manager Kurt Angle after which WWE.com published the rules of the match.

According to the official website of the WWE, there will be no change whatsoever in the women’s Royal Rumble match to the men's rumble match. It was also confirmed that 30 different superstars will compete in this first-time matchup with the winner getting a shot at the title at Wrestlemania.

Check out the further rules, posted on WWE.com,

“The historic Women’s match will be contested in the exact same fashion as the Men’s match: 30 Superstars will enter, one at a time, at consistent intervals. An elimination occurs when a Superstar is sent over the top rope with both feet touching the floor, and the last woman standing will receive a Championship Match at WrestleMania.”

She's the LEGIT BOSS, and she's setting out to toss 29 other women over the top rope in the 2018 Women's #RoyalRumble Match! #RumbleForAll#RAW @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/vXJwqRDNoS — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2018

Now, it is evident that the winner of the history-making match will be handed a championship match at Wrestlemania. But, it is still not clarified whether she can go beyond her brand while choosing a particular champion from either Raw or Smackdown. Going by the tradition of Royal Rumble, she should have the rights to it.

We chase this feeling every day, every year and I’m not stopping until I get it again. 2018 is mine. You best believe I’m in the #RoyalRumble Match! #RumbleForAll #Wrestlemania #RAW pic.twitter.com/LiQ3lj2xfT — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 2, 2018

In addition, multiple names have entered this path-breaking match for the women superstars. Bayley revisited her first Rumble experience from last year where she competed in a championship match before officially entering the match. Also, Sasha Banks chose to enter herself, as well in order to win it.

Apart from these two, the most dominant faction present in the women’s division today, entered Royal Rumble, as well. Paige appeared in a promo on the flagship show to state that she is entering the Rumble match alongside her partners. With every woman for herself rules, we wonder whether they will be able to work as an alliance.