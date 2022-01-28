WWE Royal Rumble 2022 full match card with predictions

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse

Two top superstars from Raw and their spouses will join forces in this unique mixed tag team battle at Royal Rumble 2022. The rivalry between Edge and The Miz (with his wife Maryse) has been going on since December.

With Maryse helping her husband to get the better of The Ultimate Opportunist, the stage was all set for a return for the latter's wife. Beth Phoenix. It happened at WWE Day 1, costing Miz the singles bout against Edge.

The stars of the hit reality show "Miz & Mrs." came out to vent out frustrations about Phoenix's return and they were given an opportunity to seek redemption by going up against the Hall of Famer couple.

Prediction: With a couple of spouses united in the squared circle, it'd be fun to watch the highly personal showdown.

Miz and Maryse are basically a no match-up to the GrIT Couple and it's a no-brainer that the Hollywood Couple will digest an L to set up their opponents for more achievements in time for Wrestlemania 38.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop

Becky Lynch wanted to get rid of Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan who have been pursuing the Raw Women's Title over the past couple of months. But that dodge eventually presented her with a mammoth task in hand as she faces a brute force of nature in Doudrop at Royal Rumble.

A frustrated Doudrop refused to be left out of the title picture and clamored for a title match opportunity from WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. This included her in the sudden-death Triple Threat Match in which Lynch helped her to get the pin-fall win.

Lynch was under the impression of receiving a weaker opponent at The Rumble but the former NXT UK Superstar projected every ounce of her confidence and outspoken nature, indicating that she's willing to capitalize on this title shot at any cost.

Prediction: To be fair, Becky Lynch has never faced Doudrop in singles capacity and this bout at The Rumble would be pretty unconventional.

The behemoth challenger isn't yet ready to pick up the first title of her WWE career. Hence, Big Time Becks will find a way to get away with the win and start her journey through the Road to Wrestlemania.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (The Usos are banned to appear at ringside)

Going by WWE history, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are destined to fight, forever and they will be engaged in another mega battle, this time for the Universal Championship hanging in the balance.

Over the course of their storied WWE career, the two former Shield brethren shared the squared circle both as allies and adversaries. It's been an absolute treat for the WWE Universe to watch these two growing and take the baton from the likes of John Cena and Triple H.

Now, they'll feature in a first-ever co-branded showdown between the two at Royal Rumble where Roman's title and the undefeated streak both will be at the stake. Going by the circumstances, The Tribal Chief will be under immense pressure to retain his top spot without The Usos by his side.

Prediction: Odds are heavily stacked against Roman Reigns heading into this bout given that he's never been able to defeat Seth Rollins in a singles encounter.

Plus, The Visionary of Drip also scored to separate pin-fall wins in world title matches over The Head of the Table in the past.

It appears that WWE intentionally set this match up for Royal Rumble 2022 since they do want a title change to happen on Smackdown after 516 days.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Two titans are set to clash for the first time in their career over the most prestigious belt in the sports entertainment business. Initially, WWE Universe had to wait for some more time to see this match becoming a reality.

But then Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from WWE Day 1 due to COVID-19 protocols and Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship Match at the inaugural Premium Live Event.

He overcame Lashley, Big E, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Kevin Owens in that Fatal 5-Way to go back to the top of the mountain in the WWE.

But just a couple of days later, Lashley reestablished himself as the first challenger to The Conqueror by emerging victorious in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Owens, Rollins, and Big E thereby confirming this dream match.

Prediction: Two of the brute force of nature will lock horns in the ring as fans should brace themselves to witness an extremely physical matchup.

The explosive showdown could be the show-stealer of the night by the end of which The Beast Incarnate will still be the title-holder since he's a chosen WrestleMania main-eventer for this year.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Road to WrestleMania begins with this Royal Rumble tradition, where 30 Superstars compete in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The winner gets his ticket punched to the main-event of the Biggest Event of the Year.

A new Superstar will enter the fray every 90 seconds. Elimination will occur after a Superstar goes over the top rope and his both feet touch the floor. This process continues until there is just one man left inside the ring standing as the winner of the Royal Rumble Match.

Only eight spots are left open to enter the fray of the Rumble match as the following names are already confirmed:

Omos, Ziggler, Roode, Orton, Riddle, Otis, Gable, Johnny Knoxville, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Sheamus, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, Happy Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens.

Prediction: Not much surprise is expected in the men's division match where we expect a Raw roster member to pull off the win (since Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is already scheduled to be one of the Wrestlemania main events from Smackdown)

Big E or Kevin Owens is favored to win the Men's Rumble to set up a match against potential future WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

But AJ Styles could shock the world by outlasting 29 other participants to set up a mouth-watering bout between two in-ring technicians.

30-Woman Royal Rumble match

This year's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match should possibly main-event the premium live event given that multiple heavy names, Hall of Famers, former Champions, and current Champions will enter the match.

The prize for the winner generally offers the opportunity to headline Wrestlemania but that won't be the case for Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair who is looking forward to her second Rumble win so that she can pick her own opponent at 'Mania.

Only nine participants remain unannounced for the Women's Rumble match as the following names have been confirmed:

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, 9 participants TBA

Prediction: More returns are expected during this match which keeps the surprise aspect of Royal Rumble alive and thereby keeps the WWE Universe happy. In reality, these many returns just point out the thinness of the female roster.

Nevertheless, one of such returnees should become the 2022 Rumble edition winner. Bianca Belair is the heavy betting favorite but unconfirmed returnees like Bayley or Alexa Bliss should become victorious to set up a future battle against Charlotte/Becky.

Speaking of this, a much-anticipated Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey bout could be planned for Wrestlemania due to which we can't rule out the latter's return. A sudden show-up (and possible win) by the former Raw Women's Champion would also garner major mainstream attention to make Royal Rumble 2022 a grand success.