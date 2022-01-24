WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Latest favorites to win scheduled matches revealed

The winners of the Men and Women’s Rumble matches will be headlining the Biggest Event of the Year in April. As revealed in the latest betting odds through BetOnline, a new name has emerged to win the Men’s Rumble match.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the heavy favorite to come out on top in the 30-superstar melee. He was the early favorite before WWE Day 1 PPV, the same show where he ended up winning the WWE Championship.

The present theory is that Lesnar may drop the WWE Title to Bobby Lashley at The Rumble and then enter the Men’s Rumble to win and go right back after the title. However, the WWE Championship match odds suggest that The Beast won’t be losing his title to the All-Mighty.

Interestingly, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also featuring in the top 5 spots alongside top Raw Superstar AJ Styles, who is also a favorite to win the match. Plus, Big E and top Smackdown star Drew McIntyre are also there in the winning race.

From the Women’s Rumble, Bianca Belair is the top favorite to win and thereby become the first WWE female superstar to do so on two consecutive occasions.

Potential returnees for the match like Bayley or Alexa Bliss are predictably in the race while Sasha Banks, who’s been confirmed to be out of The Rumble is also within the top 5 spots.

In the other scheduled matches from Royal Rumble 2022, Edge and Beth Phoenix will win the mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse. Plus, all the champions, Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Becky Lynch are likely to retain their respective titles on the show.

Check out the full odds released for WWE Royal Rumble 2022:

Men’s Royal Rumble 2022 Match Winner

* Brock Lesnar +350

* Big E +350

* Roman Reigns +800

* Drew McIntyre +900

* AJ Styles +1000

* The Rock +1200

* Omos +1400

* Bobby Lashley +1600

* Seth Rollins +1800

* Kevin Owens +2000

* Finn Balor +2000

* Damian Priest +2200

* +2500 (Edge, Randy Orton, Austin Theory, John Cena, Riddle)

* Braun Strowman +3300

* +4000 (Samoa Joe, Sheamus, GUNTHER, King Woods, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt)

* +5000 (Tommaso Ciampa, Gable Steveson, Bron Breakker)

* +6600 (Shinsuke Nakamura, Happy Corbin, Pete Dunne, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Apollo Crews)

* +10000 (Dominik Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, Johnny Knoxville, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Shane McMahon, Mr. McMahon)

Women’s Royal Rumble 2022 Match Winner

* Bianca Belair +300

* Bayley +550

* Alexa Bliss +600

* Rhea Ripley +800

* Sasha Banks +1200

* Raquel Gonzalez +1200

* Charlotte Flair +1200

* Paige +1400

* Ronda Rousey +1400

* Liv Morgan +1600

* Asuka +1800

* Shayna Baszler +2200

* Io Shirai +2500

* Lita +2500

* Mandy Rose +3300

* Sonya Deville +4000

* Shotzi +4000

* Carmella +5000

* Trish Stratus +5000

* +6600 (Lacey Evans, Dakota Kai, Kay Lee Ray, Natalya, Beth Phoenix, Nikki ASH, Queen Zelina, Mickie James)

* +8000 (Maryse, Aliyah, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella)

* +10000 (Candice LeRae, Kacy Catanzaro, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly)

* +25000 (Summer Rae, Stephanie McMahon)

Mixed Tag Match

* Edge & Beth Phoenix -500

* The Miz & Maryse +300

WWE Championship Match

* Brock Lesnar -230

* Bobby Lashley +160

WWE RAW Women’s Title Match

* Becky Lynch -1200

* Doudrop +750

WWE Universal Championship Match

* Roman Reigns -240

* Seth Rollins +165