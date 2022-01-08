WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Roman Reigns’ challenger and Hall of Famers announced

This sets up an interesting lineup as the top champion from Smackdown will be challenged by a Raw Superstar in a co-branded match.

The announcement also confirms the recent speculations that WWE has been nurturing names from the red brand as there’s a scarcity of credible challengers for Roman Reigns on the blue brand.

Over on this week’s Smackdown, WWE Official Adam Pearce revealed that he had to pick the next challenger for Reigns. The final segment of the show then saw Seth Rollins knock on Reigns’ locker room and share a brief staredown with his former Shield brethren.

Reigns expressed frustration over Pearce’s pick to send the show off-air as it was indicated that the two former stablemates will collide for the Universal Title at the Rumble!

Speaking of the PPV, 19 participants for the 2022 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match were also announced on Smackdown. A number of former stars were added to the match as the current roster doesn’t have the strength to fill up the 30 slots.

During last night's show on FOX, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair announced that she will enter the Women’s Rumble Match, win the bout, and will then go on to WrestleMania 38 to pick her own challenger.

A video package also aired to announce the other 18 participants of the match which includes the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James, who is slated for a title defense against Deonna Purrazzo on tonight’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Former champions like WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Lita, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool were also confirmed to appear at the upcoming Rumble match along with some current Raw/Smackdown roster members.

The 2022 edition of Royal Rumble will take place on January 29 in The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The updated card for the PPV stands as follows:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus, 22 Superstars TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, 11 participants TBA

WWE Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair or Liv Morgan or Doudrop vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Mixed Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse