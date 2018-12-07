WWE Rumour: When will Ronda Rousey face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair?

This match was not the original lineup for Survivor Series. The audience were about to get a treat in the form of Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. This particular PPV was perhaps the only way to receive this match as they belonged to different brands. But Nia Jax broke the face of Smackdown women's champion Lynch to scrap the original plan.

Fans were very excited to see Charlotte vs Rousey as it was considered as a dream match. So WWE will definitely look to arrange this contest again in the near future. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have continued their feud on social media which hints that the officials still have plans for this match. So the question now is when can we expect these two matches to happen.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey is in the pipeline for Royal Rumble. The baddest woman on the planet is expected to retain her title at WWE TLC. It would leave her without a match at the next PPV Royal Rumble as the champions get left out from the over-the-top-rope battle royal.

Furthermore, the source also added that Becky Lynch is slated to face Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 35. At this point, this match is also set to become the main event of the show, as well. Right now, WWE fans are anticipating this match. Hence, the officials might have already boked the bout for the grandest stage of the year.

These two highly anticipated matches could exchange spots in the aforementioned PPVs depending on the situation. If Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey remain champions at Royal Rumble, then WWE could announce a Champion vs. Champion matchup on the first PPV of 2019.

Charlotte Flair, meanwhile, will then have to enter the women's Rumble match and win it. This will give her the opportunity to challenge Ronda Rousey in the marquee match at Wrestlemania 35. As you can see, multiple outcomes are possible for these three women superstars and none are confirmed as yet. The good thing is that WWE iwants to make both these matches a reality to the please the fans. Currently, all of them are booked in two separate matches at WWE TLC.