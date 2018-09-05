WWE Smackdown confirm women's championship for Hell in a Cell

English

Bengaluru, September 5: A heated rivalry is in progress between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the women's championship on WWE Smackdown Live. These two used to be the best of friends for the past couple of years. But Becky Lynch proves the saying, who needs an enemy when you have such a friend. She could not stand Charlotte’s championship win at Summerslam, hence she turned her back on Charlotte.

The Irish Lass-Kicker has delivered a number of assaults on The Queen since the Summerslam PPV as she targets to come after the title. Charlotte Flair is a fighting champion and she won't shy away when somebody like Becky challenges her for the title. So, she instantly accepted the challenge for Hell in a Cell.

Last night, WWE.com confirmed the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Hell in a Cell with the following comments,

“The Queen will defend her hard-won — or ill-gotten, depending on whom you ask — SmackDown Women’s Title against The Irish Lass Kicker at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, bringing one of SmackDown LIVE’s most furious rivalries to a head and cementing a championship picture that was all but unthinkable only six months ago. Tune in to WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live Sunday, Sept. 16, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.”

It’s interesting to note that a Twitter conversation happened between the two earlier this week. Apparently, Becky Lynch wanted this match to happen not only at Hell in a Cell but inside the Hell in a Cell structure. That's the amount of bad blood that has grown between the pair and the only way to end it will be with such type of a match.

These two are the cornerstones of the women’s division and deserve to create history by competing in a women’s Hell in a Cell match. However, WWE have not revealed if this match would take place inside the unforgiving steel structure yet. The creative team might have made that announcement due for next week’s episode of Smackdown Live.

Women Superstars have received only one Hell in a Cell match till date. It was back in 2016 when they actually main-evented the PPV event with such a brutal matchup. Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks in that inaugural female division contest to win the Raw women’s championship for the third time. She hopes to compete in another such matchup on September 16.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 13:16 [IST]
