WWE Smackdown confirm women's championship for Hell in a Cell

The Irish Lass-Kicker has delivered a number of assaults on The Queen since the Summerslam PPV as she targets to come after the title. Charlotte Flair is a fighting champion and she won't shy away when somebody like Becky challenges her for the title. So, she instantly accepted the challenge for Hell in a Cell.

Last night, WWE.com confirmed the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Hell in a Cell with the following comments,

“The Queen will defend her hard-won — or ill-gotten, depending on whom you ask — SmackDown Women’s Title against The Irish Lass Kicker at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, bringing one of SmackDown LIVE’s most furious rivalries to a head and cementing a championship picture that was all but unthinkable only six months ago. Tune in to WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live Sunday, Sept. 16, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.”

It’s interesting to note that a Twitter conversation happened between the two earlier this week. Apparently, Becky Lynch wanted this match to happen not only at Hell in a Cell but inside the Hell in a Cell structure. That's the amount of bad blood that has grown between the pair and the only way to end it will be with such type of a match.

Hell in a Cell, the parking lot outside, or maybe I go to Flair country to get my title back. One way or the other that championship - and all it means - is coming with me. https://t.co/bQc5Ql2Byo — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 2, 2018

.@BeckyLynchWWE So you want to settle this in a cell? I’m going to make one thing very clear. In a regular match I let go of your leg after you tap. In a cell, I let go when I want to. Either way this ends the same way... With you wondering what could have been as you limp away. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 3, 2018

These two are the cornerstones of the women’s division and deserve to create history by competing in a women’s Hell in a Cell match. However, WWE have not revealed if this match would take place inside the unforgiving steel structure yet. The creative team might have made that announcement due for next week’s episode of Smackdown Live.

Women Superstars have received only one Hell in a Cell match till date. It was back in 2016 when they actually main-evented the PPV event with such a brutal matchup. Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks in that inaugural female division contest to win the Raw women’s championship for the third time. She hopes to compete in another such matchup on September 16.