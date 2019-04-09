WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: April 9, 2019

New Day celebrate Kofi Kingston’s Wrestlemania win

The New Day who are always known for their fun have planned to celebrate Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win at Wrestlemania. After 11 years of hard work and sacrifice, Kofi Kingston was finally given a Wrestlemania title shot and the Dreadlocked superstar made the most out of his opportunity.

On Sunday at the Grandest Stage of them all, he deafeated Daniel Bryan to become WWE Champion in his first-ever one-on-one chance at the title.

While it was an emotional night for Kingston and The New Day at Wrestlemania, they will celebrate on tonight's edition of Smackdown. Big E & Xavier Woods are hosting a party for their friend. What will they have planned to celebrate the new WWE Champion? Or will we have someone spoiling the party?

Usos put titles on the line against The Hardy Boyz

At Wrestlemania, Jimmy & Jey Uso emerged victorious despite fighting against the odds in a frantic Fatal 4-Way Match. The champions defeated The Bar, Ricochet & Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev to retain their Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

But as part of Vince McMahon's punishment package, The Usos will not get to rest on their laurels, as they will put their titles on the line tonight against The Hardy Boyz the first ever battle between these two teams.

Matt & Jeff Hardy have made it clear they're on a quest to become the greatest tag team of all time and space. So, will they claim the Smackdown Tag Team Titles? Or will The Uso retain? Or will some other team play spoilsport in this huge first-time-ever showdown?

How will The Miz respond after loss to Shane McMahon?

At Wrestlemania, Shane McMahon once again put his hands on The Miz's father which sent The A-Lister into a rage and forced their Falls Count Anywhere Match all around MetLife Stadium.

But The Miz's fury cost him in the end as a superplex from a camera tower sent both competitors plummeting through a platform on the stadium floor and upon crash-landing, Shane-O-Mac was on top of The Miz which led to the three-count for Shane to win the battle.

So, how will Miz rebound? Will this rivalry be carried forward? Or will Miz be pushed into a title storyline as Money in the bank is up next?

Will the chasing pack on Becky Lynch’s get even bigger?

Becky Lynch may have had all the glory coming out of Wrestlemania, but The Man has quickly learned that being a champion on two brands may be tougher than expected.

Last night, the Raw and Smackdown Women's Champion came on the Monday Night show to celebrate her victory, Lacey Evans confronted the Champ, who was on her way out. The Sassy Southern Belle, who is yet to compete on the main roster, floored Lynch with her patented Woman's Right punch to start a wild brawl with the double champion.

Lynch, however, prevailed as she was able to lock in the dis-arm-her on Evans. But, what will happen when the champion visits the Tuesday night show? Will more stars be after her crown? Will anyone on Team Blue follow in Evans' footsteps and target The Man?

What next for IIconic Women's Tag Team Champions?

The WWE Universe was stunned at Wrestlemania when Billie Kay & Peyton Royce took advantage of the chaotic nature of a Fatal 4-Way Match to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Now, who will challenge the IIconics for the tandem titles? There is no shortage of challengers. But, who will it be? Find out on Smackdown.

AJ Styles and Orton

AJ Styles emerged victorious against Randy Orton at Wrestlemania. But, has their feud ended or will it continue going into Money in the Bank as the duo are also primed for a title challenge in the future.

Well, according to their caliber, the pair deserve to be in the title mix. But, the creative may have other plans. What's their plan? We will know more about this tonight on Smackdown.

What next for US Champion Samoa Joe?

Like Orton and Styles, Samoa Joe is another star who deserves a big push. But, he currently holds the Blue brand's mid-card title, which he successfully defended by squashing Rey Myserio. So, his title reign is not going to end anytime soon.

The question now is, who will challenge him for the title? There is every chance the Samoan Submission Machine will put the title online even tonight. So, the likes of R-Truth, Andrade, Mustafa Ali and Rey Mysterio himself could all be waiting in the wings for a shot at the US title.

Carmella, Daniel Bryan and rest of the roster

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the women's battle royal winner Carmella could be joined by the likes of Asuka, Naomi, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville tonight and there is even a chance of Charlotte appearing on the show.

Meanwhile, from the men's roster, we may see some surprise NXT stars along with the regular faces like the Bar, Aleister Black, Ricochet, Rusev & Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Eric Rowan and Luke Harper, who returned at Wrestlemania appear on the show.

And with the Superstar Shakeup just around the corner, don't be surprised if you see any Superstar from Raw.