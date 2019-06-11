WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 11, 2019

The New Day return to for six-man tag team action

Big E is set to make his long awaited return to the ring tonight as WWE has announced that he will team up with his New Day allies, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the six-man tag team main event against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler.

Right after Wrestlemania 35, Big E underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He, however, returned to WWE TV on the May 21st episode of Smackdown, but then suffered a backstage injury to rule himself out of TV.

Although, Big E made the trip to Saudi Arabia this past week for Super ShowDown, he was not at ringside with Woods for Kofi's singles win over Ziggler. But, he did appear in a backstage segment with Woods and Kofi.

Here is WWE's announcement: "WWE Champion Kingston walked out of Super ShowDown with a win over Ziggler, but The Showoff immediately demanded a title rematch after Xavier Woods got involved. To prevent anyone from interfering in a potential rematch, Ziggler asked for a Steel Cage Match, and he will get his wish at WWE Stomping Grounds.

"However, tonight on SmackDown LIVE, it will be three-on-three, as The New Day return at full strength to take on Ziggler, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match. Big E is back from the knee injury that put him out of action and is ready to back up the WWE Champion and Woods, while Ziggler has found allies in KO & Zayn, who have no love lost with the pancake-loving trio.

"Who will claim a monumental victory heading into WWE Stomping Grounds?"

So, how rusty will Big E be on his return? Can he and his buddies get the W over the top heels? Or will the heel trio win using their antics? Find out tonight on Smackdown Live.

Will Roman Reigns respond to Shane and McIntyre?

Last night on Raw, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrated the Super ShowDown victory and gloated over The Best in The World's victory against Roman Reigns on Friday (June 7) in Jeddah. The Scottish Terminator also discussed about his clash with the Big Dog at WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday, June 23.

Will Roman Reigns have anything to say in response? Or will Shane and Drew blindside him again? Will Roman have company to counter the numerical advantage of his opponents?

Will Bayley bounce back from her loss on Raw?

Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley used the Wild Card Rule to join forces with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch to square off with their respective Stomping Grounds opponents - Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans - in a champions vs. challengers tag team battle.

Unfortunately, Bayley and Lynch came up short as The Sassy Southern Belle defeated her after knocking the champion out with a Woman's Right. Can The Hugger bounce back as she prepares to battle The Goddess at WWE Stomping Grounds? Or will Bliss gain further momentum by arriving on Smackdown?

Can R-Truth remain the 24/7 Championship?

Since the title was unveiled a few weeks ago on Raw, R-Truth has made it out of some sticky situations while holding the 24/7 Championship, whether it was on the golf course, a flight over the Red Sea or being stuck in an elevator with his fellow Superstars.

With dozens of Superstars consistently on the hunt for him at all hours, will Truth make it through another night as 24/7 Champion?

Bryan and Rowan's title defence

Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan have held the Smackdown tandem titles for a while now. Despite being challenged for a title match, the pair have often ignored the contenders. Heavy Machinery challenged them two weeks ago and the duo just walked out without an answer. However, they will soon have to defend the titles with many teams chasing them for the crown. But, first in line will be Heavy Machinery.

Will the tag team titles be finally defended tonight? Or will the match be scheduled for the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Who will challenge Aleister Black?

From the past few week, Aleister Black has sounded out to the WWE roster to come out and fight him. And he may have finally found answer to his call-outs with Randy Orton taking to social media to accept his challenge.

Will Orton meet Black tonight? Or is there anybody else on the roster ready to take the fight?

IC Champion and rest of the roster

Orton not only answered to Black's call during his recent social media activity, the Viper also told Finn Balor to be ready as he is coming for the Intercontinental title soon. Will Orton face Black or Balor? Or will all three be involved in a title feud starting from tonight?

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the likes of Jinder Mahal, Ali, Elias, Matt Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, Carmella, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Lana and more will be involved in some capacity when Smackdown airs live tonight.