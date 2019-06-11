English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: June 11, 2019

By
Six-man tag team match headlines Smackdown in California (Images: WWE.com)
Six-man tag team match headlines Smackdown in California (Images: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 11: WWE heads to California to host the Super ShowDown fall-outs show of Smackdown Live at the Golden1 Center in Sacramento.

Apart from the fall-outs from the bygone pay-per-view, the build up for the next PPV in line, WWE Stomping Grounds, which is just under two weeks away, will kick off from tonight for the Blue brand.

Announced for the show tonight, a faction is set to reunite after one member returns from injury to take part in a six-man tag team matchup against top heels of the company.

Plus, the marquee superstar of the company will respond to Shane McMahon, while the 24/7 title holder will have to be on alert with a pack chasing him.

And with the Wild Card Rule set to be used, expect some superstars from Raw roster to appear on the show to add hype to their matches which is set to take place at the PPV on June 23.

Meanwhile, the tag team champions of the Blue brand will also be making their presence felt along with the Intercontinental Champions and his challengers.

Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1HD will telecast WWE Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (June 12) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

Here is what's in store for Smackdown in California:

The New Day return to for six-man tag team action

The New Day return to for six-man tag team action

Big E is set to make his long awaited return to the ring tonight as WWE has announced that he will team up with his New Day allies, Xavier Woods and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the six-man tag team main event against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler.

Right after Wrestlemania 35, Big E underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He, however, returned to WWE TV on the May 21st episode of Smackdown, but then suffered a backstage injury to rule himself out of TV.

Although, Big E made the trip to Saudi Arabia this past week for Super ShowDown, he was not at ringside with Woods for Kofi's singles win over Ziggler. But, he did appear in a backstage segment with Woods and Kofi.

Here is WWE's announcement: "WWE Champion Kingston walked out of Super ShowDown with a win over Ziggler, but The Showoff immediately demanded a title rematch after Xavier Woods got involved. To prevent anyone from interfering in a potential rematch, Ziggler asked for a Steel Cage Match, and he will get his wish at WWE Stomping Grounds.

"However, tonight on SmackDown LIVE, it will be three-on-three, as The New Day return at full strength to take on Ziggler, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a huge Six-Man Tag Team Match. Big E is back from the knee injury that put him out of action and is ready to back up the WWE Champion and Woods, while Ziggler has found allies in KO & Zayn, who have no love lost with the pancake-loving trio.

"Who will claim a monumental victory heading into WWE Stomping Grounds?"

So, how rusty will Big E be on his return? Can he and his buddies get the W over the top heels? Or will the heel trio win using their antics? Find out tonight on Smackdown Live.

Will Roman Reigns respond to Shane and McIntyre?

Will Roman Reigns respond to Shane and McIntyre?

Last night on Raw, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre celebrated the Super ShowDown victory and gloated over The Best in The World's victory against Roman Reigns on Friday (June 7) in Jeddah. The Scottish Terminator also discussed about his clash with the Big Dog at WWE Stomping Grounds on Sunday, June 23.

Will Roman Reigns have anything to say in response? Or will Shane and Drew blindside him again? Will Roman have company to counter the numerical advantage of his opponents?

Will Bayley bounce back from her loss on Raw?

Will Bayley bounce back from her loss on Raw?

Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley used the Wild Card Rule to join forces with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch to square off with their respective Stomping Grounds opponents - Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans - in a champions vs. challengers tag team battle.

Unfortunately, Bayley and Lynch came up short as The Sassy Southern Belle defeated her after knocking the champion out with a Woman's Right. Can The Hugger bounce back as she prepares to battle The Goddess at WWE Stomping Grounds? Or will Bliss gain further momentum by arriving on Smackdown?

Can R-Truth remain the 24/7 Championship?

Can R-Truth remain the 24/7 Championship?

Since the title was unveiled a few weeks ago on Raw, R-Truth has made it out of some sticky situations while holding the 24/7 Championship, whether it was on the golf course, a flight over the Red Sea or being stuck in an elevator with his fellow Superstars.

With dozens of Superstars consistently on the hunt for him at all hours, will Truth make it through another night as 24/7 Champion?

Bryan and Rowan's title defence

Bryan and Rowan's title defence

Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan have held the Smackdown tandem titles for a while now. Despite being challenged for a title match, the pair have often ignored the contenders. Heavy Machinery challenged them two weeks ago and the duo just walked out without an answer. However, they will soon have to defend the titles with many teams chasing them for the crown. But, first in line will be Heavy Machinery.

Will the tag team titles be finally defended tonight? Or will the match be scheduled for the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view? Find out tonight on Smackdown.

Who will challenge Aleister Black?

Who will challenge Aleister Black?

From the past few week, Aleister Black has sounded out to the WWE roster to come out and fight him. And he may have finally found answer to his call-outs with Randy Orton taking to social media to accept his challenge.

Will Orton meet Black tonight? Or is there anybody else on the roster ready to take the fight?

IC Champion and rest of the roster

IC Champion and rest of the roster

Orton not only answered to Black's call during his recent social media activity, the Viper also told Finn Balor to be ready as he is coming for the Intercontinental title soon. Will Orton face Black or Balor? Or will all three be involved in a title feud starting from tonight?

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the likes of Jinder Mahal, Ali, Elias, Matt Hardy, Shelton Benjamin, Carmella, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Andrade, Zelina Vega, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, Lana and more will be involved in some capacity when Smackdown airs live tonight.

More WWE SMACKDOWN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 16 - June 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue