WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: August 28, 2018

We arrive to tonight's show which takes place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with a huge mixed tag team match in store to build up for the next PPV - WWE Hell in a Cell.

The storylines and feuds with the PPV in mind will continue on tonight’s Smackdown, where there will be a championship rematch that will headline the show. Plus, we will also see a tournament for Smackdown tag team championships.

Sony Ten 1 network will telecast Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (August 29) from 5.30 AM, while the repeat will be shown later in the day at 12 PM, 5 Pm and 10 PM via the same network.

The WWE Championship storyline has got personal over the last few weeks. Samoa Joe has continued making insults towards Wendy Styles to make the title-holder AJ get frustrated. If that was not enough, Joe attacked AJ Styles from the back, last week to hurt him in a bad way. An irate Styles will like to strike back when Smackdown airs tonight and this is expected to set up a rematch for the title at Hell in a Cell.

Smackdown women’s championship will be on the line in the main event tonight. Carmella will get her rematch after she lost the title at Summerslam. Charlotte Flair is a fighting champion and she will be open to defending it on a regular basis against any opponent and Carmella is no matchup against a name like her.

However, Charlotte will have to deal with Becky Lynch, too. The newly turned heel has targeted the Queen of Smackdown Live since Summerslam. She will try to interfere during the match to cost Charlotte the championship. So, Carmella could not think of a better opportunity than this to get the title back.

Meanwhile, a tournament for the Smackdown tag team titles will kick-off tonight to determine the new contenders. The former champions, The Bludgeon Brothers will be no longer in the scene due to an injury to a member of the team. Rowan suffered a bicep tear that is expeceted to sideline him from in-ring competition for almost six months. So The Bar, The Good Brothers, and The Colon will fight it out to advance to the finale of the tournament. Colons are the current favorites to pick up the win and wait for the winners of the second round matchup.

The rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz reached a new level with the inclusion of their wives into the fray. Brie Bella is set to come back to action after a long time. Meanwhile, we expect her to be by her husband’s side during the buildup of Hell in a Cell. This would prevent The Miz from doing dirty antics to Bryan.

Shinsuke Nakamura is in search of a new opponent for his United States Championship. Most probably Tye Dillinger will be the new challenger for the Artist. Meanwhile, Nakamura’s Summerslam-rival, Jeff Hardy will be busy dealing with Randy Orton. He will set up a much-anticipated Hell in a Cell match against WWE’s Apex Predator.