WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: January 1, 2019

Apart from that, McMahons will be an added star-power on Smackdown. This will help AJ Styles to continue the storyline with The Boss from last week onwards. The main event of the night will feature a fatal-5-way match featuring five of the prime names of the blue brand. Also a rematch from last week will be on the card.

The show will air on Sony Ten 1 Network at 6.30 AM, 12 and 5 PM on Wednesday (January 2).

WWE always present something special for the fans during the festive season and tonight’s New Year’s episode of Smackdown will be no exception as the franchise superstar is set to return. John Cena’s comeback on WWE TV will be the headliner of the show. Spoilers are already out on this much-anticipated appearance from the Cenation Leader who will have the biggest confrontation of his time with Becky Lynch.

It will be interesting to see what 'The Man’ brings to the table against the best promo-deliverer of the entire roster. Apparently, these two are likely to compete in a match as a mixed tag team. We will not leak any more spoilers out about this special match from Smackdown, this week. But the audience will get to see something interesting at the end of the match. John Cena will put over Becky Lynch just like a true veteran.

Daniel Bryan is currently without a challenger on Smackdown for the WWE Championship. But the spot will be reserved by any one of Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton and AJ Styles. A fatal-5-way match will take place in the main event of the show for the number one contender’s spot. AJ Styles still seems the most favorite to win this match and challenge Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2019. This will let him prove the potential to The Boss, Vince McMahon.

Meanwhile, a rematch from last week will happen on Smackdown when Jeff Hardy squares off against Samoa Joe. As you can see above, Samoa Joe’s name is present in the fatal-5-way main event match. Hence, he is the favorite to win this contest against Hardy and pull off double duties by the end of the night. Joe is still in search of his maiden title in the WWE. Hence, it’s a good idea to put him over using a veteran name like Jeff Hardy.

The New Day is being advertised to throw a celebration on this New Year’s night. This should be nothing more than an interesting promo segment where the trio will declare their entries into the Royal Rumble match. Plus, a feud will continue on Smackdown between two of the female roster members. Naomi and Mandy Rose are these two concerned names whose rivalry reached a personal level over the past couple of weeks. Tonight, Naomi will collide in a singles contest against Mandy’s best friend, Sonya Deville.