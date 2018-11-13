WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: November 13, 2018

Bengaluru, November 13: After a chaotic end to last night's Monday Night Raw, team Blue will be on guard tonight when WWE hosts Smackdown Live at the Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri.

Tonight on Smackdown's go home edition of Survivor Series, team Blue will announce the captain of the women's team, while the three tag team slots will also be filled. Plus, we expect to see the build up to the weekend's pay-per-view and Team Blue's men will look to get back on the same page.

Team Red and Team Blue collide for brand supremacy in five days from now. Smackdown have already surprised Raw with a sneak attack. So, there is every chance Raw will hit back tonight.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Smackdown Live on Wednesday (November 14) from 6.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day via the same channel at 1 PM, 5 PM and 9 PM.

Smackdown women's champion Becky Lynch attacked Raw champ Ronda Rousey last night and later led the women of Team Blue on a surprise invasion of Team Red. So, the Baddest Woman on the Planet will look to strike back to add hype to their Champion vs. Champion Match this Sunday at Survivor Series.

Here is what's expected to happen on Smackdown tonight:

Women’s team captain for this Sunday Smackdown Live General Manager Paige revealed her team for the Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match last week. She chose Asuka, Naomi, Carmella and Sonya Deville as part of the team that will square off against Team Raw's Alexa Bliss. Only thing missing from the line up was a team captain and Charlotte Flair, who is Paige's choice to lead the team, could be confirmed as the skipper tonight. The Queen rejected Paige's offer several weeks ago and was nowhere to be seen when the team was announced last week. But, her involvement in Smackdown's invasion of Raw suggests that she could take on the leader's role tonight. Survivor Series Tag Team Blue The USOs defeated The New Day last week to earn the right to captain Smackdown's Tag Team Survivor Series squad. They then chose Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods to join them on Team Blue. Three team slots are left to fill for the ten-man tag team match and the other tag teams on the roster will look to stake their claim in the team. With the Bar set for action against the Raw Tag champs, the likes Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and team Sanity will be the teams who will look to book their slots this week. Men’s Survivor Series team is disarray The Smacksown Men's Survivor Series team was announced last week, with co-captains Daniel Bryan & The Miz adding Commissioner Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio & Samoa Joe to their squad, but they don't seem to be on the same page. Bryan attacked the rest of his team after Jeff Hardy, who was his choice lost the match to Joe. So, it will be interesting to see how they will patch up on tonight's Smackdown. Will Raw hit back? With the two brands set to go head to head this weekend, a brand invasion was always on the cards and surprisingly was not prepared to counter the storm. Last night, Becky Lynch led Team Blue's women in a surprise invasion of Raw and the Blue team stood tall to end the show. So, there is every chance Team Red will strike back tonight and Ronda Rousey will also look to make a statement before her match against Becky lynch on Sunday. Meanwhile, the likes of Big Show, the Bar, the IIconics, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton and R-Truth will all be involved in some capacity.