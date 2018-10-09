WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: October 9, 2018

Lynch vs Flair in Title Rematch with stipulations

Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's title match at WWE Super Show-Down ended in controversy yet again when Lynch intentionally got herself disqualified against The Queen in order to hold onto the gold.

Hence, the GM has announced the two will have a rematch with a stipulation stating that even if The Irish Lass Kicker gets DQ'ed she will lose the title. So, the odds are definitely against the current champion who will have no shortcuts as she will have to defeat the genetically superior star to retain her gold this time.

WWE Champion AJ Styles gets new challenger

AJ Styles successfully defended the WWE Title against Samoa Joe at Super Show-Down and with that we feel he ended his very intense feud against the Samoan Submission Machine. So, he will receive a new challenge going forward after we witnessed a number one contender's match.

In a shockingly unexpected turn of events, Bryan beat Miz at his own game by reversing his foe's Skull-Crushing Finale for an inside cradle to pick up the win to capture a Title Match opportunity against AJ Styles.

It was later announced that GM Paige had made that dream match a reality for WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2. So, the storyline for the pair will begin tonight.

As for the Miz, he could now move on to fresh rivalries or get himself involved in the title feud. It looks very likely that the Hollywood A-Lister will be part of the World Cup qualifiers.

World Cup Qualifying Matches

As per WWE.com announcement, the first of the two matches will see Jeff Hardy make his comeback to claim a spot in the World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel, but standing in his way his a very angry Samoa Joe, who lost a championship opportunity again.

The Charismatic Enigma returns to compete in his first match since the scary incident that saw him land hard through a table and have to be stretchered out at Hell in a Cell. Meanwhile, The Samoan Submission Machine will also look to move on after his brutal defeat to AJ Styles in the WWE Title Match at Super Show-Down.

In the second qualifier of the night, Big Show makes his WWE return to collide with Randy Orton, who has been busy attacking and destroying the Smackdown roster including his brutal attack of Hardy at Hell in a Cell.

What next for the tag champs?

In the journey to Smackdown tag team supremacy, The Bar failed to defeat the New Day at Super Show-Down despite having brought their best effort to MCG. The New Day featured in yet another action-packed chapter in the battle for the Tag Team Championship and defended their crown successfully.

Cesaro and Sheamus may get another chance, but before that they might have to overcome the rest of the Blue Brand's tag team division like the USOs, the Colons and, the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Rusev Day situation

Last week, Aiden English presented a film he called "One Night in Milwaukee." The video featured Lana knocking on Aiden's hotel room door late one night, entering the room and saying she wanted to tell him something. The Ravishing Russian looked English right in the eyes and said, "I want you."

The video immediately cut out, infuriating Rusev. English claims that there is more to the video, but due to several big-money offers, he is holding out on the rest of the footage for now. So, the confused Rusev will look for more answers from both Lana and English.

Asuka and rest of the women's division set for Evolution

Asuka and Naiomi lost to the IIconics at Super Show-Down. So, the pair will be looking to hit back as the all-women pay-per-view is just three weeks away and this feud could lead to the birth of the Women's tag team titles. Team of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose will also show up to get themselves involved in feud and so will the rest of the Blue Brand's female roster.

Also, on the show we expect to see the GM Paige, Almas and Zelina Vega, Shelton Benjamin, Tye Dillinger and the US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura involved in some capacity.