WWE Smackdown Live preview and schedule: September 4, 2018

After flurry of insults, we have to see if AJ Styles will be able to respond to a reckless Samoa Joe at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Likewise, the women's champion is also seeking revenge against a rebel Becky Lynch. Plus, the tag team tourney will continue to determine the second contender for a title opportunity.

Sony Ten 1 will telecast Smackdown Live in India on Wednesday (September 5) from 5.30 AM onwards with the repeats being aired later in the day at 12 PM, 5 PM and 10 PM.

Samoa Joe has taken the WWE Championship rivalry with AJ Styles a bit too far by dragging the champion's family into the feud. He has hinted to stop by at Styles' daughter's BBQ tonight and like last week we believe Joe would give more troubles to the WWE Champion this week as well as the storyline will continue on the show. It'll be interesting to see how Styles will be able to counter the misdeeds committed by Joe. Meanwhile, WWE.com has hinted that Samoa Joe would show up in Styles’ home, tonight,

“The Samoan Submission Machine has continued to push the Phenomenal One’s buttons to try and throw the champion off his game. Joe crossed the line once again last week, calling the WWE Champion’s wife while AJ watched in the ring, saying he was going to pay a visit to the Styles home this week. Will Joe make good on his words?”

Becky Lynch has become relentless in recent times like a shark who has tasted the blood. She is in no mood to stop as she is desperate for the next title opportunity. Charlotte Flair has promised to give her one at the Hell in a Cell PPV. So this match should become official when Smackdown comes live from Michigan. Meanwhile, Charlotte will also look forward to seek revenge against Lynch and that could create another brawl on the show.

The tag team tournament moves to the second round on tonight's Smackdown. The general manager confirmed the lineup to be Rusev-Aiden English vs. The Usos vs. SAnitY. The winner will face The Bar in the final match next week. Rusev-Aiden currently look the best candidates to win due to their popularity. They will also keep the face vs. heel scenario intact for the last match.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella received a beatdown from the Miz and Maryse, last week. They must be seething from the heel superstars' actions on Smackdown. With Brie on his side, Daniel will go all out to get his hands on The Miz. The heel one will continue playing mind games to dodge them for sure. We will see who get the last laugh by the end of the night.