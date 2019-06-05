WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: June 4, 2019

A Moment of Bliss hosted by Alexa Bliss made its debut on the show, while Roman Reigns and Kofi Kingston seeked redemption against their Super ShowDown opponents. Plus, Goldberg appeared on Smackdown for the first time to confront The Phenome at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

The WWE champion Kofi Kingston opened Smackdown Live as came down to the ring with buddy Xavier Woods. He talked about his emotional visit to his home country of Ghana after 26 years only for Dolph Ziggler to cut him off and the Show-off gloated about his own career. He also claimed to bring the fight on this Friday at Super ShowDown as the first match of the night was underway.

It was a tag team match with the lineup of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Woods delivered a drop-kick on Owens to give the tag to Kofi. Sami also received the tag only to digest a number of offensive moves from Kofi. Owens tried to interfere but Woods stopped him as Kofi executed Trouble in Paradise to get the win. The victory celebration was cut short as Ziggler super-kicked both Kofi and Woods after the match.

A Moment of Bliss talk show was next on Smackdown with Alexa Bliss and Bayley. The two talked about winning Money in the Bank successfully cashing in to become new champions. This led Carmella to walk into the show and remind them that she is the inaugural MITB winner. Charlotte Flair also showed up to inform that a triple threat match featuring her, Carmella and Bliss will determine a new number one contender for the women's title.

Shane McMahon set up a Lumberjack Match between Elias and R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship. Elias threw Truth into the superstars and followed up with a knee to the face to win the title. But Truth chased underneath the ring and pinned him to win back the title. He ran away from the ring with his title, thereafter.

Shane McMahon was out next on Smackdown with The Revival to talk about his Super ShowDown match against Roman Reigns who soon appeared in a banged up state from Raw. He hit Revival members with two Superman Punches but Drew McIntyre appeared to cut him off with a Claymore Kick. Thereafter, Shane McMahon hit a spear to put down Reigns.

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Carmella competed in a number one contender's match on Smackdown. Carmella was in control after delivering a superkick on Flair when Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville arrived to cause the distraction. Rose held Mella's leg allowing Bliss to drop her with a DDT to win the match and get a title shot at Stomping Grounds.

Lars Sullivan gave an interview on destroying Lucha House Party at Super ShowDown.

Andrade took on against Apollo Crews in the next match of Smackdown that never really happened. Before the bell rang, Andrade planted Apollo with a Hammerlock DDT. Finn Balor’s music hit as the Intercontinental champion came running down to make the save. But Zelina Vega distracted him allowing Andrade to drop the champion with another Hammerlock DDT.

Goldberg made his debut appearance on Smackdown without any pyro that made the entrance look awkward. The Hall of Famer talked about wanting a match with The Undertaker for 20 years and he will finally get it on this Friday. The gong hit the arena as we saw The Undertaker standing behind Goldberg. The lights went out once more as the Deadman vanished leaving Goldberg alone in the ring and thereby closing the show.