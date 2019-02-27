WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: February 26, 2019

Check out the results from Smackdown in Charlotte:

Smackdown kicked off with Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan and Rowan standing in the ring for the Fastlane WWE title match contract signing. Soon Kofi Kingston joined them, but he could not put his signature on the paper as Vince McMahon came out and introduced Kevin Owens as replacement for Kofi in the WWE title match. Owens signed the contract instead of Kofi to change the Fastlane title match to end the opening segment.

Next up, Matt Hardy made a surprise return to Smackdown to team up with his brother Jeff Hardy. The Hardy Boyz competed in a match against The Bar. Matt was on a roll in the match after he dropped a Side Effect on Cesaro. But Sheamus made the tag and hammered him away. Jeff had to fend Cesaro off the ring apron. Thereafter a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb combo followed on Sheamus to earn the Hardyz the victory.

Later on the show, United States Champion R-Truth returned after a hiatus of a few weeks. He called out superstars for the United States Open Challenge. Andrade came out first to challenge Truth, but Rey Mysterio soon interrupted to start chaos inside the ring.

In the end, Rey advised Truth to defend his title against both of them. Truth agreed to him and decided to go for a triple threat match. Andrade tried to take control of the match with an early powerbomb on Truth. But Mysterio took out Andrade with a baseball slide. Vega tried to distract Truth, but Carmella dropped her off the apron. Rey set his opponents up for the 619, but Truth moved out of the way and rolled up Mysterio to retain his title after a pinfall win.

Next up, hometown's Charlotte Flair appeared on Smackdown to cut a heel promo. As per her, Vince McMahon made a wise decision to choose her for the Wrestlemania main event as she believes that she runs this division unlike the criminal Becky Lynch or the quitter Ronda Rousey. Flair also confirmed she will be present on Raw next week to take part in Rousey's open challenge.

Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura was the next match lineup on Smackdown Live. Rusev took control of the match by slamming Ricochet down. He tried to attempt for the Accolade, but the NXT star got out of the lock. Black sent Rusev out of the ring as Nakamura made the tag and successfully landed the Black Mass on Nakamura for the win.

AJ Styles and Randy Orton shared screen space in a backstage segment to hint of a future rivalry in-store. Lacey Evans made her entrance on Smackdown to strut off and then walked away.

Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan was the main event match of this week's Smackdown. Bryan dominated Kofi in the mid-part of the match with a top rope suplex. The LeBell Lock submission move was locked in on Kofi who grabbed the ropes to escape. Owens made the tag and hit Bryan with a Cannonball. Kofi neutralized a distracting Rowan and that allowed Owens to hit a modified stunner for the victory. Kofi and Owens stood tall to end the show.