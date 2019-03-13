WWE Smackdown Live results and highlights: March 12, 2019

Check out how this week’s Smackdown in Dayton transpired:

Shane McMahon kicked off this week's Smackdown Live. He demanded the announcer to call him as the only Best in the World in the WWE as he brought along the trophy from Crown Jewel with him. A heel promo followed soon to solidify the heel turn. Shane felt very proud of his attack on Miz at Fastlane and closed the segment by challenging Miz for a match at Wrestlemania.

Next up, an eight-man tag team match took place on Smackdown Live. The full lineup was Aleister Black, Ricochet and the Hardy Boyz vs. The Bar, Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura. Jeff Hardy took initial control after a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb combo on Cesaro. But he failed to pick up the pinfall as a brawl started inside the ring. The New Day came out and cleared the ring to stand tall in the end.

Randy Orton hit the ring to talk about his legacy that overshadowed every WWE superstar. He also added that AJ Styles was roaming around the independent scene when he was winning championships. So Smackdown is the house that Randy Orton built but not AJ Styles. AJ soon arrived to challenge Orton for a match at Wrestlemania, but the Viper walked away without accepting it.

Later, Asuka took on Sonya Deville. Asuka took control with her trademark kicks but Sonya countered with a spear. Asuka kicked out of the pinfall that followed and connected a knee to the face to Sonya forcing her to go outside the ring. Sonya accidentally hit Mandy with a baseball slide. This distraction allowed Asuka to lock in the chokehold to get the submission win.

Next up on the show, Becky Lynch came out to talk about her involvement in the main event of Wrestlemania 35. Charlotte Flair soon cut off her promo and said that she is the one who has carried the women's division for the last four years. And, she also mentioned Becky is only a hype that has been in Smackdown for only six months. Becky hit back by stating that the six months has taken the women superstars to the main event of Wrestlemania. And ended her talk with "people want to see The Man, not The Queen".

Rey Mysterio and R-Truth teamed up against Andrade and Samoa Joe in the next matchup. Originally, it was supposed to be a US title match between Joe and Truth. Mysterio hit the 619 on both Joe and Andrade. He followed up with a splash on Andrade. Joe broke up the pinfall attempt with a senton but Mysterio reversed that to get the win. Joe attacked Andrade after the match.

Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan was the next tag team match on Smackdown. After initial dominance by Owens, the WWE Champion entered the match and tried to lock in the LaBelle Lock. Rowan tried to interfere but digested double-superkicks from Owens and Ali. But the behemoth came back with a huge slam on Ali to get the win.

While Rowan and Bryan were leaving the ring, Vince McMahon came out to address the Kofi Kingston situation. He claimed Kofi to be a good B-plus player who does not deserve a WWE Championship match. However, if he can defeat Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, Cesaro and Rowan in Gauntlet match, next week, he will get that match at Wrestlemania. All these five men arrived at the scene to create a brawl with The New Day as Smackdown comes to an end.