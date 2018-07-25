WWE Smackdown Live results with video highlights: July 24, 2018

Plus a women’s division match was on the card with high stakes invested into it at the show hosted by the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Miz and Maryse arrived in the arena with their baby for the premiere of their tv show, Miz and Mrs. Inside the ring, which was scheduled for later in the show.

Randy Orton opened Smackdown Live as he came down to the ring to deliver a heel promo to insult the WWE Universe and Jeff Hardy before he left the ring.

Later, Rusev accompanied by Lana competed in a match against Andrade Cien Almas, who was companied by Zelina Vega. Lana and Vega engaged in a brawl outside the ring. Aiden English soon appeared at the scene and accidentally hit Lana. Rusev was woried about his partner as Almas capitalized on the distraction and hit the Hammerlock DDT on the Bulgarian Brute to earn the win.

Next up, R-Truth returned to wrestling action for the first time since Wrestlemania 34. Samoa Joe was his opponent in the match. Truth tried to make early impression by hitting a splash on the splash. But Joe caught him with an Uranangi and followed it up with the Coquina Clutch to pick up the submission win.

Asuka expressed her excitement about the women's PPV Evolution announcement. She, later competed against Billie Kay in a one-on-one contest. Billie hit her with a suplex early into the matchup and continued mocking her. In reply, Asuka sent her into the top rope and delivered a knee to the face. She instantly hit her with two kicks to the head to get the win.

Next up, in a cut scene promo, AJ Styles signed the WWE Championship contract in the presence of Paige without knowing his opponent. James Ellsworth showed up claiming that he should be the contender to Styles' title.

Paige fired him instantly and called the security to take Ellsworth out of the show. Samoa Joe took advantage of the distraction and choked Styles from behind with Coquina Clutch. He also signed the contract to take the contender's spot for the WWE title.

Meanwhile, in the second women's match of the night, Becky Lynch successfully defeated the Blue brand's women's champion Carmella. An exploder followed by the dis-arm-her was enough to make Mella tap out.

Later, The SAnitY met The New Day in the first round of tag team tournament. The chaos outside the ring helped Big E to get the pinfall win on Wolfe to progress to the next round.

The Miz and Maryse were present on the final segment to promote Miz and Mrs. They continued insulting Daniel Bryan which forced him to come out for a confrontation. Miz threw a doll to distract him and caught him with the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz and Maryse stood tall to end this week's Smackdown Live.