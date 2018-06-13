WWE Smackdown women compete in historical 10-woman tag team match

Bengaluru, June 13: Last night’s Smackdown was kicked off by Paige, who has been the busiest woman in the WWE right after being involved in all the storylines. Being a former Divas Champion she wanted to bring a different taste to the women’s division Money in the Bank ladder match hype. So we saw a first-time summit which featured the women who are part of this Sunday's ladder match.
It began initially with the four participants, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Naomi. Lana started the conversation by claims that she will be the one who brings the MITB briefcase to the blue brand. Naomi cut her off with a reminder that she won the inaugural women’s battle royal at this year’s Wrestlemania and said if anybody should win the ladder match, it should be her.
Charlotte Flair also jonied in and disagreed to Naomi's statement and said the only reason she pulled off the victory in Wrestlrmania was because of Flair’s absence in that battle royal. Later, Lynch claimed that nobody from Smackdown can win the match except her. This created an argument among the four, which lasted until The IIconics and the former members of Absolution joined them in the ring.
It seems @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE @WWE_MandyRose & @SonyaDevilleWWE object to the four women representing #SDLive in this Sunday's #MITB #LadderMatch... pic.twitter.com/P98gvApNOs— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2018
After the four joined them, a huge brawl broke out at ringside. We expected a tag team match as a result of this and the announcement very soon as Asuka had demanded a match against Carmella. Paige officially announced a ten-woman tag team match.
It turned out to be a unique main event match on Smackdown where all the superstars from the female division were involved. We had never seen such a huge women's tag team match on WWE. There was no better way to add hype to this Sunday’s PPV. Not only did they receive significant screen space, but were also allowed to make a statement heading into the ladder match.
The #10WomanTag action is INTENSE on #SDLive as @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @NaomiWWE @LanaWWE & @WWEAsuka battle @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_MandyRose & @CarmellaWWE! pic.twitter.com/MB1Ewddpva— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2018
The lineup was Naomi, Lana, Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Asuka vs. The IIconics, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Lana competed as a unit with the faces despite being a heel. Carmella did a huge mistake by tagging herself in when Asuka was the legal woman.
.@CarmellaWWE TAPS to @WWEAsuka!!!!!— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2018
If this happens Sunday, we'll have ourselves a NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion. #MITB #10WomanTag pic.twitter.com/mKSR1fNfqD
The contender for the Smackdown women’s championship took full revenge against her for the attacks from last week. She brought down Mella with a series of moves before locking in the Asuka Lock on her to which the champ had no option but to tap out as Charlotte kept the other heels down with the spectacular moonsault off the top rope.
If @WWEAsuka wins the #SDLive #WomensTitle this Sunday, she just might have SOMEONE watching her every move following #MITB... pic.twitter.com/sA37cR6y6Y— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2018
This brought a solid end to this week’s Smackdown Live. Asuka seems more than ready to become the new champion. The rest of the four winners will now head into the MITB ladder match with creating history in mind this Sunday.
