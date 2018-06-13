WWE Smackdown women compete in historical 10-woman tag team match

It began initially with the four participants, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Naomi. Lana started the conversation by claims that she will be the one who brings the MITB briefcase to the blue brand. Naomi cut her off with a reminder that she won the inaugural women’s battle royal at this year’s Wrestlemania and said if anybody should win the ladder match, it should be her.

Charlotte Flair also jonied in and disagreed to Naomi's statement and said the only reason she pulled off the victory in Wrestlrmania was because of Flair’s absence in that battle royal. Later, Lynch claimed that nobody from Smackdown can win the match except her. This created an argument among the four, which lasted until The IIconics and the former members of Absolution joined them in the ring.

After the four joined them, a huge brawl broke out at ringside. We expected a tag team match as a result of this and the announcement very soon as Asuka had demanded a match against Carmella. Paige officially announced a ten-woman tag team match.

It turned out to be a unique main event match on Smackdown where all the superstars from the female division were involved. We had never seen such a huge women's tag team match on WWE. There was no better way to add hype to this Sunday’s PPV. Not only did they receive significant screen space, but were also allowed to make a statement heading into the ladder match.

The lineup was Naomi, Lana, Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Asuka vs. The IIconics, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Lana competed as a unit with the faces despite being a heel. Carmella did a huge mistake by tagging herself in when Asuka was the legal woman.

The contender for the Smackdown women’s championship took full revenge against her for the attacks from last week. She brought down Mella with a series of moves before locking in the Asuka Lock on her to which the champ had no option but to tap out as Charlotte kept the other heels down with the spectacular moonsault off the top rope.

This brought a solid end to this week’s Smackdown Live. Asuka seems more than ready to become the new champion. The rest of the four winners will now head into the MITB ladder match with creating history in mind this Sunday.