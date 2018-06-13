English

WWE Smackdown women compete in historical 10-woman tag team match

Written By: Raja
Winners of historic tag match on Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)
Winners of historic tag match on Smackdown (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 13: Last night’s Smackdown was kicked off by Paige, who has been the busiest woman in the WWE right after being involved in all the storylines. Being a former Divas Champion she wanted to bring a different taste to the women’s division Money in the Bank ladder match hype. So we saw a first-time summit which featured the women who are part of this Sunday's ladder match.

It began initially with the four participants, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Naomi. Lana started the conversation by claims that she will be the one who brings the MITB briefcase to the blue brand. Naomi cut her off with a reminder that she won the inaugural women’s battle royal at this year’s Wrestlemania and said if anybody should win the ladder match, it should be her.

Charlotte Flair also jonied in and disagreed to Naomi's statement and said the only reason she pulled off the victory in Wrestlrmania was because of Flair’s absence in that battle royal. Later, Lynch claimed that nobody from Smackdown can win the match except her. This created an argument among the four, which lasted until The IIconics and the former members of Absolution joined them in the ring.

After the four joined them, a huge brawl broke out at ringside. We expected a tag team match as a result of this and the announcement very soon as Asuka had demanded a match against Carmella. Paige officially announced a ten-woman tag team match.

It turned out to be a unique main event match on Smackdown where all the superstars from the female division were involved. We had never seen such a huge women's tag team match on WWE. There was no better way to add hype to this Sunday’s PPV. Not only did they receive significant screen space, but were also allowed to make a statement heading into the ladder match.

The lineup was Naomi, Lana, Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Asuka vs. The IIconics, Carmella, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Lana competed as a unit with the faces despite being a heel. Carmella did a huge mistake by tagging herself in when Asuka was the legal woman.

The contender for the Smackdown women’s championship took full revenge against her for the attacks from last week. She brought down Mella with a series of moves before locking in the Asuka Lock on her to which the champ had no option but to tap out as Charlotte kept the other heels down with the spectacular moonsault off the top rope.

This brought a solid end to this week’s Smackdown Live. Asuka seems more than ready to become the new champion. The rest of the four winners will now head into the MITB ladder match with creating history in mind this Sunday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 3 - 1 LIV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 13:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue