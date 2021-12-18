WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title match and Gauntlet announced

Bengaluru, Dec 18: This week’s Smackdown was the final live TV edition of 2021 where Roman Reigns was the headliner as he fired Paul Heyman, ending the alliance of 476 days.
He
was
eventually
taken
out
by
The
Beast
Incarnate
Brock
Lesnar
which
might
be
a
way
to
keep
him
out
of
next
week’s
show.
In the Tribal Chief’s absence, two title matches will fill in, as per WWE’s announcement. Next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will be a special Christmas Eve episode where one of the main events will witness SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending her title against Toni Storm.
Flair and Storm have been feuding for a few weeks now where the latter is demanding a title match opportunity from the pro-female athlete of the WWE. Instead of granting that shot, Flair pie-faced Storm during the Thanksgiving edition of the show.
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!#WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/856pSLhkKo— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
A “12 Days of Christmas” 12-Man Gauntlet Match for an #ICTitle opportunity goes down NEXT WEEK on a Christmas Eve edition of #SmackDown! https://t.co/d7us4UDvGs pic.twitter.com/OV9QtaYMlD— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021
