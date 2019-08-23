English
WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch officially engaged

By Raja
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are now engaged (image courtesy Twitter)
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are now engaged (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, August 23: WWE’s power couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have officially become tag team partners for life as per the latest announcement on social media. In a short but heartfelt message shared by the latter one, we got to know that they are engaged. With a picturesque island in the backdrop, The Man showed off the engagement ring stating, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."

Rumours broke earlier this year that the two pillars of WWE main roster have been dating each other as they were spotted spending private time together as captured by different media outlets.

After Wrestlemania 35, Seth Rollins shared a picture from the event to publicly announce that they are indeed together. WWE also acknowledged the same and quickly used their bond to produce a main-event match at Extreme Rules.

Becky Lynch ran down to the ring at Stomping Grounds to save her boyfriend from a beatdown by Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans and that incident broke the internet. This storyline progressed to culminate a mixed tag team Extreme Rules match, the following month, WWE used their off-screen relationship to get benefit on TV. They came out as victorious in a highly entertaining match but could not impress the critics who thought they have less chemistry.

Addressing the same in an interview with Tampa Bay Times, Seth Rollins issued the following comments,

“I think that’s where a lot of that stems from. I mean, if I’m a dude and I’m watching television, and I have a crush on Becky Lynch, I’m probably not going to be too fond of the guy who’s dating her either, so I get that. We have such great chemistry; I think it’s funny that people think we don’t. Either way, it amuses me.”

Seth Rollins, real-name Colby Lopez is the current Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2019. He has also captured the Raw tag team championships on this past episode of Monday Night Raw. His girlfriend, Becky Lynch, real-name Rebecca Quinn, has been the Raw women’s champion ever since Wrestlemania 35.

She defended her title successfully at the biggest event of the summer against Natalya to move on to a storyline with the returning Sasha Banks. They are likely to collide in a title match in the September 15th pay-per-view named Clash of Champions.

We wish The Beast-slayer and The Man, all the happiness for their future life!

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
