WWE Summerslam 2020 results, recap and highlights

The Universal Championship match was the main attraction of the night whereas the stacked card also had WWE Title Match, Loser Leaves WWE Match, and a Street Fight.

Check out results from the 2020 edition of the summer showcase that took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

(Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside)

This match was placed at the SummerSlam 2020 kick-off show where Apollo hit a standing moonsault. MVP was up and went for the Playmaker but got caught with a Sit-down Powerbomb from Crews who got the pinfall win to retain his title.

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Bayley (c)

(Asuka's first title shot of Summerslam 2020 night)

Asuka's Codebreaker wasn't enough to put down Bayley who countered with a Sunset Bomb into the turnbuckle. She went for the top rope elbow but landed right into the Asuka Lock submission hold. Sasha Banks got on the ring apron as Asuka loosened the hold and kicked her into the floor. Bayley took advantage of the distraction and rolled up Asuka for the three-count to retain her title.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

Ford was dominated by Angel Garza who hit the running knee into the corner while Andrade hit him with a Stomp. After some back and forth going, Zelina Vega was knocked out of the ring apron as Andrade was up to check her. Ford and Dawkins caught Garza with a double team powerbomb inside the ring to get the pinfall win.

No-DQ Match - Loser leaves WWE: Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

Deville was in control of the match as she hit a jumping kick on Rose, outside the ring. As the fight was taken back to the ring, Rose connected with two knee strikes on Deville. She followed up with a Facebuster and then hit the third running knee strike on Deville to get the win. Otis celebrated with Rose after the match while Deville was devastated as she has to leave WWE after SummerSlam 2020.

Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

(Rey Mysterio will be at Dominik’s corner)

Dominik had his parents watching from ringside during the big debut at SummerSlam 2020 but the support wasn't enough to get him the win. Taking help from Murphy, Rollins handcuffed Rey Mysterio with the ropes to neutralize him from the equation. Dominik hit two 619s but missed a Frogsplash which allowed Rollins to counter with The Stomp for the victory.

RAW Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (c)

Sasha tried to wear down Asuka with early offenses. She dropped her opponent with a Powerbomb on the floor but Asuka was back in the ring within the referee's ten-count. Banks missed a Frogsplash allowing Asuka to go for a Hip Attack. She missed the move while Bayley tried to distract her. The chaos allowed her to apply the Asuka Lock, forcing Banks to tap out. Thus, Asuka became the new Raw Women’s Champion at SummerSlam 2020.

WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

The WWE Champion connected with a Futureshock DDT followed by a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt to gain control but Orton soon make the comeback hitting the ring-draped DDT. He was readying for the RKO but instead went for the Punt Kick. McIntyre converted it into a Powerbomb and went for the Claymore Kick. Orton tried to counter with an RKO but McIntyre back-slid him for the referee's three-count to pick up a shocking win.

Falls Count Anywhere WWE Universal Title Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

Strowman punished The Fiend throughout the arena who continued to back up even after digesting Chokeslams and Running Powerslams. A frustrated Braun brought a toolbox to the ring and took a box cutter to cut the ring foams. Fiend got up and hit him with a back to back Uranage and a Sister Abigail on the exposed woods to secure the win and become the new Universal Champion.

After the match, Roman Reigns made his return and hit The Fiend with two Spears. He thrashed Strowman with some steel chair shots before connecting with the third spear on The Fiend. Reigns held the Universal Title above his head as SummerSlam 2020 came to an end.