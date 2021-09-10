WWE Super Smackdown preview and schedule: September 10, 2021

The company has promoted tonight's Super SmakDown event as their return to their home in New York where a beast will lurk around the Universal Title scene in the headliner segment.

Also, a Hall of Famer will be involved in a slugfest against the Smackdown Savior in the second match of their ongoing feud, while Tag Team Titles will be on the line when The Usos defend against The Street Profits.

Plus, the Women’s Title match contract signing for Extreme Rules will go down on the show scheduled to take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Roman Reigns has officially been booked in a title rematch against Finn Balor at the Extreme Rules PPV event. But before that, he will have to deal with Brock Lesnar who makes his return to WWE’s weekly TV during this Super SmackDown episode from MSG.

The September 3 episode of SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Kayla Braxton was interviewing Paul Heyman. His phone rang, with Lesnar’s theme song used as the ringtone, and it was Lesnar, himself who was calling. It appears that he wanted Heyman to deliver a message to the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heyman then told Reigns in his private lounge that they have a problem in the form of Brock Lesnar. As Reigns downplayed the threat and wanted to smash Lesnar when the time is right, Heyman informed him that his original client will be coming to Super SmackDown, this week.

Without a doubt, The Tribal Chief seemed concerned about this appearance as this could drastically change the main event picture of Friday nights.

Reigns’ cousins will be busy defending their belts on this week’s Smackdown as announced by the WWE. The SmackDown Tag Team Titles will be on the line when The Usos meet The Street Profits in a traditional tag team encounter.

Last Friday’s SmackDown saw The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins face The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match.

The champions failed to get the job done when Jey Uso interrupted a pin-fall attempt and refused to exit the ring, leading to the disqualification. After the match, The Usos double-teamed Dawkins at ringside but Ford leaped on them off the ring to stand tall and thereby make a bold statement.

Super Smackdown will also have Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge on the card. This will be a rematch from Edge’s win at SummerSlam 2021.

A rivalry was renewed as Rollins took on Cesaro, last week in an attempt to be moving on from Edge. However, his actual intention was to hurt The Swiss Superman as he grabbed a steel chair and began to unleash an assault.

Rollins was about to deliver a devastating Con-Chair-To, but Edge ran down with a steel chair to fend him off. Then in a backstage segment, The Rated-R Superstar challenged Rollins in the rematch, promising to burn him down one more time at MSG. He also noted this time it will be far worse than what went down at SummerSlam.

The Man came around to address the WWE Universe for the second time in a row since her Summerslam return, but this time The E-S-T of WWE quick enough to shut her down. Bianca Belair reminded Becky Lynch that she earned her SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch by winning a Number-one Contender’s Fatal-4-Way Elimination contest.

Lynch refused the challenge from the former champion once again but later WWE Officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced Lynch vs. Belair rematch for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. These two female superstars will now sign on the dotted line in a contract signing segment on this week’s Smackdown to make the title match official.

Several RAW superstars and John Cena are being advertised for this Friday's 'Super' #SmackDown show at Madison Square Garden.



MSG's website are advertising the following: Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, RK-Bro, The New Day and Drew McIntyre. https://t.co/Ej6IaC0ehK pic.twitter.com/CFg3Lf60cT — Squared Circle Reports (@SqCReports) September 6, 2021

Apart from these announcements, John Cena is being advertised to appear on this Madison Square Garden show, likely for the dark main event.

As of now, the advertisements show Cena and The Street Profits will team up against the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Super Smackdown will also have a number of top Raw superstars in attendance namely WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton, and Riddle, The New Day, and Drew McIntyre. Sasha Banks is also being promoted to make her return at the World’s Most Famous Arena although WWE hasn’t confirmed it as it stands.