WWE Superstar Shakeup will kick off on next week's Monday Night Raw

The post-Wrestlemania season is shaping up real nice with the Greatest Royal Rumble event coming up. The show on April 27 will be as big as Wrestlemania, the 'grandest stage of them all'. But the Superstar Shakeup process will allow the WWE executives the option to come up with new storylines, building up the rivalry for the Greatest Royal Rumble.

It has now been confirmed that the process will start on next week's WWE Raw episode at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. The two-day process will continue next night on Smackdown Live at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

WWE.com released an official statement regarding the Superstar Shakeup process, which will involve each member of the WWE roster. “With the WWE Universe still buzzing over a historic WrestleMania, the excitement continued on Monday Night Raw when a two-day Superstar Shake-up was announced for next week! The roster moves will take place during next week's Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Be sure to catch Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE to find out where your favorite Superstars land, as the WWE landscape prepares to undergo a major change," the statement reads.

Apart from the shakeup, two big matches have been confirmed for the Raw episode next week. An all-time favorite NXT rivalry will continue on the main roster as Sasha Banks and Bayley will fight it out for pride. The feud started during the pre-Wrestlemania season, which was fuelled up after Bayley eliminated Banks from the women's battle royal last Sunday.

Furthermore, Bayley accidentally hit Banks on her face, costing Banks the match against Mandy Rose. So, The Boss will definitely be looking forward to seeking revenge during this upcoming match, which might turn out to be the last affair between them.

Another match will be held on the April 16th edition of the flagship show to determine the second contenders for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. Braun Strowman and Nicholas relinquished their titles this week. The Bar became an automatic contender since they are owed a rematch.

The newly-formed team of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt will square off against The Revival for the spot. Hardy and Wyatt are undoubtedly the favorites to win this match and fix a date with The Bar for the title match at Greatest Royal Rumble.