WWE Survivor Series 2021: Rey Mysterio pulled; New matches announced

This week’s go-home edition of RAW had a main event match where Bobby Lashley defeated Rey Mysterio via submission. Rey originally intended to get payback on Lashley for how he returned last week and defeated Dominik Mysterio, to capture Dominik’s spot on Team RAW spot.

WWE Official Adam Pearce watched Rey vs. Lashley from backstage and announced that for the sake of Team RAW and Rey, himself, he had no other option but to pull Rey from the team. A replacement for the former world champion was to be announced at a later date.

However, Austin Theory then hit the ring and dropped Dominik from behind with the ATL as he continued his beef with the Mysterios. Pearce then came back to the stage and stated that he liked Theory’s style. Theory was then named Rey’s Team RAW replacement by Pearce.

Officials tended to Rey Mysterio following his devastating loss at the hands of Lashley while Theory posed for a selfie with him to send Raw off the air.

Theory has now joined Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins to represent Team RAW to go up against Team Smackdown - Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, and a Superstar to be announced.

In more news for Survivor Series 2021, two non-title champion vs. champion matches have been announced. WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will take on WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

In another Raw vs. Smackdown battle, RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a tag team action. Both these matches will be two first-time-ever matches which will go down without lesser buildups.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. The updated card for the night goes as follows:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Champion vs. Champion

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura