WWE Survivor Series Results 2019: Winners, Reactions and Highlights

Raw, SmackDown and NXT went head to head to reign supreme on each other in several matches featuring the traditional brand vs brand rivalry. Plus, the prime titles from the three brands were also on the line in the pay-per-view which took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday (November 24).

Here are the results:

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross vs. Captain Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Toni Storm vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

Eliminations occurred in this match as given below,

• Bianca Belair rolled up Nikki Cross after putting her legs on the rope for the first elimination of the match.

• Belair hit the 450-splash to eliminate Sarah Logan.

• Charlotte Flair eliminated Carmella with the Natural Selection.

• Sasha Banka pinned Kairi Sane with a Meteora off the top rope.

• Asuka kicked Dana Brooke on the head to eliminate her.

• Lacey Evans hit a Women’s Right on Charlotte Flair to eliminate her and pulled off the biggest shocker.

• Natalya rolled up Lacey from behind for the next elimination.

• Sasha Banks applied the Bank Statement on Toni Storm to tap her out.

• Banks and Natalya performed the Hart Attack on Bianca Belair to eliminate her.

One member from each brand (Natalya, Banks, and Shirai) were left in the match. Banks blindsided Natalya from the back to eliminate her and thereby the Raw division.

Banks had the Bank Statement locked in on Rhea, the left member of NXT when Candice LeRae and Io Shirai ran down. Shirai hit a Springboard Drop-kick on Banks as Rhea followed up with the Riptide on Banks for the elimination and get the huge win at Survivor Series.

Non-Title Triple Threat: WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Former bitter rivals, Styles, and Nakamura hammered away at each other by the endpoint of the matchup with Strong neutralized. Nakamura delivered a knee to the face followed by a Michinoku Driver.

Styles managed to kick out and delivered a Phenomenal Forearm on Nakamura. Strong came from the back and pushed AJ out of the ring to get the pinfall win on Nakamura and keep the NXT advantage at Survivor Series.

NXT Title Match: Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (c)

NXT delivered yet another physical contest at Survivor Series much to the excitement of the audience. The back and forth contest witnessed Cole hitting a Panama Surprise on the apron on Dunne.

Dunne made it back to the ring out but ran into a Superkick, right away. Dunne tried to snap the fingers of Cole for a distraction but ate another Panama Surprise followed by the Bitter End to pick up the win.

WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

Wyatt dominated the early part of the match by hitting a release-suplex followed by a Uranage. Bryan countered a Missile Drop-kick on the head and some the YES kicks. The Busaiku Kick was next but Wyatt kicked out of that.

Soon Wyatt locked in the Mandible Claw on Bryan who tried to get rid of it but ultimately passed out letting the champion retain his title at Survivor Series.

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match: Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, WWE UK Champion WALTER vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman

Eliminations in this match happened as follows,

• Walter was eliminated first after digesting a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre.

• Kevin Owens hit a Frogsplash on Shorty G for the second elimination.

• Ciampa hit a ring-draped DDT to eliminate Owens.

• Randy Orton hit an RKO on Damien Priest for the next elimination.

• Riddle rolled up Orton from behind to get the pinfall.

• An irate Orton hit Riddle with an RKO. Corbin took advantage and pinned Riddle for the elimination.

• McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick on Braun Strowman outside the ring as the referee counted him out of the match.

• Corbin hit Ricochet with the End of Days for the next elimination.

• Rollins planted Ali with a Stomp for the next pinfall.

• Reigns caught Drew McIntyre with a sudden spear for the pinfall.

• Reigns had a verbal war with Corbin and landed another spear on him allowing Ciampa to cover and eliminate Corbin.

• Reigns and Rollins worked together to eliminate Ciampa as they consecutively hit a Superman Punch and a Stomp on him.

Rollins, Reigns and Keith Lee were the last men surviving in this match. Lee hit a Jackhammer to eliminate Rollins from the match. Lee also connected with a Spirit Bomb on Reigns but missed a Moonsault. Reigns used this opportunity to hit the spear to pick up the win at Survivor Series.

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title: Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Brock Lesnar released a number of German Suplexes on Mysterio including one on the steel pipe to take control of the match. Dominick appeared at ringside and kicked Lesnar in the groin. Both Rey and Dominick hit Lesnar with double 619s and frog-splashes.

Rey then covered with Dominick on top of Lesnar only to get a near fall. Lesnar then caught Mysterio with an F-5 converting a top rope move to get the win and retain the title at Survivor Series.

Non-Title Triple Threat: RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Baszler took out Becky by from the match by sending her over the commentary table. Bayley delivered a clothesline to Baszler from behind but got locked into a Kirifuda Clutch.

Bayley tried to counter with a snap-back suplex but Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch again to get the submission win. As a result, NXT picked up the brand-war win at Survivor Series with 4 victories.

Once the match was over, Becky Lynch attacked Baszler and jumped off the barricade with a double leg drop on her through the announce table. She stood tall with the Raw women’s championship to end the show.