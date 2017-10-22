WWE TLC 2017 match card, schedule with predictions

Bengaluru, October 22: The annual edition of WWE’s version of demolition-derby returns this year as part of a brand-exclusive PPV. WWE Raw is set to host this exciting event which is surrounded by the Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

The hype is still somewhat less considering the match card is not a stacked one. Plus, a number of superstars getting ill prior to the show has changed the match card to a big extent.

The entire event is sold out with the main event match featuring the Shield. As we are all aware by now, Roman Reigns will not represent his team due to illness. To replace him, Kurt Angle will return to a standing ovation from the crowd and they can’t wait to see him back into action at TLC.

Since it’s a WWE Network exclusive show, no live streaming will be available in Indian TV Network. You have to subscribe to the WWE Network in order to get the live streaming of the show.

However, the repeat telecast will be available as given below. The PPV will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Live Streaming: Monday, 23rd October, 5.30 AM (WWE Network)

Repeat Telecast: Monday, 23rd October, 6 PM (Sony Ten 1 Network)

Wednesday, 25th October, 9 PM (Sony Ten 1 Network)

Sunday, 29th October, 2 PM (Sony Ten 1 Network)

Check out the match card of the WWE TLC PPV with predictions:

Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox (Kick-off show)

Prediction: This match came out of nowhere as to fill up the match card of TLC. There’s no doubt of this match’s winner since Alicia Fox is a no-matchup to a competitor like Sasha Banks. SO, the Boss is expected to pick up a predictable win to set up the tone before the actual PPV kick-starts.

Asuka vs. Emma

Prediction: The WWE Universe is waiting for a long time to see Asuka’s debut and finally will be able to see her. Emma was fed to the most dominant champion of NXT history to become her first victim. Hence, The Empress of Tomorrow will pick up her first win upon debut.

Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles

Prediction: The buildup towards this match is quite less considering that the lineup is an impromptu one. However, there’s no denying that this is a dream match for the fans and they will be entertained. Now, this is Raw-brand show and hence Balor should get the win as a Raw-superstar to keep the momentum going in his favor. Also, his Demon King person will compete in the match which will be protected by the officials.

Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann vs. Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick

Prediction: Another filler matchup was inserted from the Cruiserweight division into the PPV. For weeks now, Gallagher and Kendrick have set up quite a heel team on 205 Live. They should continue their momentum, going forward against the newly formed team of Alexander & Swann. So, the heel team should be victorious.

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Prediction: In order to make a fresh feud for the Women’s title, Mickie James was brought into the title picture. It was great to see the veteran back into the title scenario after ages. But, at the same time, the officials can’t afford to give her yet another championship reign at this stage. So, Alexa Bliss will continue with her title run.

Kalisto (c) vs. Enzo Amore (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Prediction: It’s good to see the Cruiserweight title getting much importance for the last few weeks since all other men’s titles will not be defended at TLC PPV. Although Kalisto has won the title just a couple of weeks ago, Enzo is still the one who runs the Cruiserweight division. Hence, Enzo dirty-games should help him to win the title back.

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins) & Kurt Angle vs. The Miz, Braun Strowman, Kane, Cesaro, Sheamus (Tables, Ladders and Chairs match)

Prediction: Needless to say this one match is enough to sell out the entire arena. The Shield back into action means a pure nostalgia to the fans. Plus, the two-thirds of the faction will now get accompany from none other than the general manager himself, Kurt Angle.

The Hounds of Justice have always found a way to thrive under this kind of situation and is expected to do it again. Despite the numbers game not on their side, The Shield should emerge victorious putting down their opponents. With Reigns back into action they will set up yet another match for the group at Survivor Series, next month.